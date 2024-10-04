10 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim goes on a date and Billy’s hiding a big secret from Dawn

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Billy’s big secret is revealed, but he continues to keep Dawn in the dark. What will she say when she finds out?

Elsewhere, Tom brags to Belle that he’ll win in court. He later destroys evidence, but has he made a mistake?

Here are ten explosive Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers 1: Belle is full of dread

Belle approaches Moira to ask if she’s remembered what she saw yet…

Belle is disheartened when Moira says she still doesn’t recall anything. She’s then startled to see Tom, who tells her he is assured of a win in court, leaving Belle full of dread.

Tom destroys his tablet (Credit: ITV)

2. Tom destroys evidence

Catching Isaac alone, Tom asks him for his tablet back. Isaac tells him it’s at home and tells him where the spare key is so he can get it himself.

Tom sneaks into Butlers Farm, but has to hide when Matty comes in. Once safely away, Tom begins to smash up the tablet in order to get rid of the evidence, but someone is watching him.

Nicola tries to help Arthur (Credit: ITV)

3. Nicola and Laurel fall out over Arthur

Laurel and Arthur’s relationship is in turmoil. Soon, Nicola steps in as Arthur’s unlikely confidante. She offers advice and encourages Arthur to reconcile with Laurel.

However, Nicola’s interference creates a war with Laurel. Just as Arthur and Laurel turn a corner, could that work be undone?

Dawn is angry at Billy (Credit: ITV)

4. Billy abandons Dawn

Billy and Dawn are excited to bring Evan home, and Billy asks Mack to help find him a cheap car to buy but Mack is suspicious of Billy’s new found wealth and an injury he is nursing.

Dawn reminds Billy he can’t be late for the hospital visit to collect Evan. Later, Gabby spots an anxious Dawn waiting for Billy and she offers to take her to the hospital instead.

Billy is injured after an unauthorised boxing match (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. Billy’s secret is revealed

Billy takes furtive phone calls and hides a pair of boxing gloves from Dawn.

Later, Mackenzie is shocked when a bloodied and bruised Billy turns up on his doorstep. Billy begs Mack to help him, but refuses to go to hospital, worried that the authorities would get involved.

Billy explains that he was injured whilst fighting in an unlicensed boxing match. He defended his actions by reasoning he is fighting for money to support his family.

Mack attempts to help Billy clean his wound, while paramedic John arrives to help stitch him up. Will Billy admit to wife Dawn what he is up to?

Will invites Jimmy for a drink (Credit: ITV)

6. Jimmy and Will catch up

Feeling guilty for pressuring Jimmy to sell his shares in the Haulage, Will invites Jimmy over to Home Farm for a few drinks.

Glad of the distraction from the investigation surrounding John, Jimmy is up for it. But Kim soon returns and is furious at the state of the living room.

Could there be yet another row on the cards?

Kim dresses up for her date with Pete (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 7. Kim goes on a date

Later, Kim comes downstairs dressed up to the nines for a dinner-date with her financial advisor, Peter. Jimmy’s completely shocked at the sight, but Will is not happy. Another point to Kim…

This only encourages Will to punch Peter to the floor later on in a row.

With a bloody face killing the mood, date night gets pushed to the side.

Kim opens up to Lydia (Credit: ITV)

8. Kim and Lydia heart-to-heart

Sensing the need for a woman-to-woman chat, Lydia seeks out Kim to offer a bit of comfort and worldly advice.

Kim is sitting at the Home Farm living room and looking contemplative. She tried to make Will feel jealous with her glam date night look, but it didn’t go quite as planned.

She admits she doesn’t feel as good as she’d hoped in intentionally upsetting Will and trying to get one up on him.

Wise Lydia implies there’s a possibility they still love each other…

Could the divorce be called off?

Charles tries to break up a fight (Credit: ITV)

9. Charles and Jai square up

Manpreet, minding her own business, is shocked to spot Charles and Jai squaring up to each other in the distance.

After assessing the situation – and more importantly, the tension – Manpreet jumps in to diffuse it.

Charles is embarrassed as Manpreet berates him and walks away after breaking up the fight.

Later, with his tail between his legs, Charles tells Laurel about his run-in with Jai.

Laurel wants to chat about it, but Charles, as Charles often does, sticks to his guns and calls their relationship off, before walking away.

Lydia tries to warn Amelia about Tom (Credit: ITV)

10. Amelia tries to convince Lydia

After recovering from his recent violent antics, Tom is feeling better than ever. He decides to try and continue his manipulation of Amelia.

Amelia is left feeling guilty for upsetting Sam and Lydia, giving Sam a photo of Esther to pass on to Samson.

At the same time, Lydia and Sam are hopeful that things seem to be on the mend.

As Lydia walks Amelia and Esther out of the Dingles, Amelia takes an opportunity and tries to convince Lydia she’s wrong about Tom.

Will Lydia believe her? Or is it too late?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

