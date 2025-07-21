10 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Abi gives Carl the green light and Todd is stunned by Danielle’s revelation

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Abi gives into temptation and embarks on an affair with Carl Webster.

Elsewhere, Todd reacts to further Theo chaos.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Abi and Carl’s affair in Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Kevin and Abi have it out

Carl’s ready to tell Abi that Kevin’s been lying about still having cancer, but it’s actually Tyrone who tells her the truth.

Kevin apologises and explains that he was scared of losing her to Carl.

2. Abi gives in to Carl

After Kevin and Abi’s conversation, Abi seeks comfort in Carl and tells him she’s done with Kevin, starting an affair.

The pair then kiss passionately…

3. Carl decides to leave

With Kev unable to trust Carl Webster, he then sacks him from his job at the garage. This prompts Carl to then reconsider whether Weatherfield is the right place for him after all.

Kev then makes out to Abi that Carl quit his job and has decided to leave for a fresh start.

Debbie then tries to persuade Carl to stick around though. Will he?

Aunty Rani makes Aadi sweat

4. Aunty Rani wants to keep tabs

Aunty Rani turns up in Weatherfield ahead of the wedding, with Dev telling Aadi and Bernie that she’ll want to see her money going to good use.

With Dev asking Aadi to be best man, Aadi and Bernie try to keep the costs of the wedding down.

When Rani arrives, Bernie tries to impress her with a posh accent but panics when Rani suggests tracking the wedding costs on a spreadsheet.

Lisa and Carla investigate Becky’s death in Coronation Street spoilers next week

5. Lisa breaks down to Carla

Lisa skips her therapy and admits to Carl that she instead visited Becky Swain‘s grave as tomorrow would’ve been their anniversary.

On the day of the anniversary, Betsy and Carla worry about Lisa despite her putting on a brave face.

Lisa then attends her therapy session and starts opening up to Floyd about Becky, wondering whether Becky was corrupt before her death.

6. Carla visits Logan

Carla tries to do her bit by visiting Logan in prison, trying to get some information about Becky’s death.

7. Lisa feels betrayed by Kit

Lisa heads into DI Costello’s office and snoops on his laptop, searching Becky’s name.

However, Lisa then has a go at Kit after noticing that he’s requested for access to Becky’s file. Lisa then informs Carla that she can’t work with Kit anymore due to his betrayal.

Dee-Dee and James fight over Laila in Coronation Street spoilers next week

8. James takes action

James panics when the facilitator arrives for the meeting about the Special Guardianship Order.

Later on, Ed tries to help Dee-Dee Bailey and James clear the air, with James then taking a call about a job when he’s looking after Laila.

James then packs his bags… But, will he leave with Laila in tow?

Theo’s family causes trouble in Coronation Street spoilers next week

9. Miles causes a scene

Todd tries to remain civil as he attends a restorative justice session at the community centre with Noah.

However, he then comes to the realisation that Noah and Danielle are now an item.

Todd then gatecrashes the Silverton family meal at the Bistro to reveal the news.

Miles then responds to the situation by trying to punch Todd, but Theo tries to intervene and ends up punching Miles by accident…

10. Theo lies to Todd

Billy is soon filled in on the situation, finding out that Theo’s been banned from seeing his kids.

Billy then tries to advise Todd, suggesting that he speaks to Danielle.

Todd then asks Danielle to reconsider allowing Theo to see the kids, but Theo’s not happy to find out he intervened.

Billy then turns up to apologise, but Theo lies that Todd’s in the shower. But, will Theo’s lies be called out when Todd comes back downstairs?

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand soap recasts Aggie Bailey

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!