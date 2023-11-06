Tributes pour in as viral grandad who ate half a tub of paint thinking it was yogurt dies aged 91

Tributes have poured in following the sad death of the grandpa who became an online sensation after mistakenly eating half a tub of paint.

As internet users may recall, Bobby from New York went viral in 2019 after he consumed some paint thinking it was a tub of yogurt. Luckily, Bobby and his insides were “unfazed” by the ‘snack’.

However, four years on and Bobby has sadly died – and heartbroken fans have since shared their devastation.

The viral grandpa has sadly died (Credit: TikTok)

Yogurt grandpa goes viral after eating paint

At the time, Bobby’s granddaughter Alex Stein shared a snap of him on X, then known as Twitter. In the snap, he can be seen with mint green lips.

“Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yogurt,” she said in the post. Bobby soon went viral and it didn’t take long for news outlets to pick up on the story.

At the time, his granddaughter told MailOnline: “When I say he loves yogurt, he LIVES for yogurt. My mum buys at least seven quarts of vanilla Danon yogurt a week.”

Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yogurt pic.twitter.com/wzDfDpQgWB — Alex Stein (@alexsteinnn) February 22, 2019

Paint eating grandpa dies

Sadly though, Bobby died earlier this year. In a TikTok post shared on Thursday (November 2) Alex said the beloved pensioner “passed away peacefully in his sleep”.

Remembering Bobby, a video montage of him being his usual mischievous self was uploaded to his Instagram account. Alongside the heartwarming clips, the caption read: “Today would’ve been Bobby’s 92nd birthday.

“For those who don’t know, he passed away peacefully in his sleep this June. And though he’s missed tremendously, he really did live a long, happy, healthy & fulfilling life as a doctor, musician, father, and grandfather.

“He loved nothing more than to make people laugh, so having the internet as his audience go; truly meant the world to him. Huge thanks to everyone who’s supported Bobby boy over the years. I’m confident you guys will keep his legend alive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob (@itsbobbybiiiiiitch)

Heartbroken fans issue tributes

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their tributes. One person said: “RIP Bobby, the goat. Core memory of my teen years was watching the videos of him being posted, always made me laugh and smile.”

Someone else added: “This is the worst news I could’ve possibly received today. My heart is with your family, and I hope there is peace in knowing he brought joy and laughter to so many people.”

A third said: “Omg I’m so sad. Rest in peace Bobby!” Another fan penned: “Sorry for your loss his legacy is forever.”

