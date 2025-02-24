Wynne Evans’ BBC tribunal ‘postponed’ over ‘fears’ for ‘struggling’ star

In the latest Wynne Evans news, his discussions with the BBC over his future have reportedly been postponed amid ongoing concerns about his mental health.

The 53-year-old opera star also reportedly plans to take the BBC to a tribunal after he stepped away from the Strictly tour last month.

Strictly star Wynne Evans meeting with the BBC ‘postponed’

Wynne is said to believe that his reputation has been unfairly portrayed after he apologised for an inappropriate remark about tour host Janette Manrara. However, the discussions he was supposed to be having with the BBC have been pushed back by weeks.

The stress of what has happened to his reputation has been weighing heavily on his mind.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Wynne was due to meet the BBC last week to talk about the concerns raised against him and how, if they could, move forward. Wynne was ready to fight but in recent weeks he has been struggling mentally.

According to the source, the BBC’s decision to postpone the meeting by a couple of weeks hopes “to allow Wynne time to get his head straight”.

‘His brother and partner have looked after him’

Following the crude remark about Janette, which was caught on camera, Wynne decided to seek out legal advice.

According to The Sun, he was “being advised over the potential to sue for breach of contract and loss of earnings”, after his Strictly tour departure.

“He’s been in a bad way all week and his brother and partner have looked after him,” a source said.

“He’s appointed an expensive law firm to take advice on potentially losing his jobs.”

In the wake of the controversy, the Go Compare singer also stepped back from his BBC Wales radio show.

