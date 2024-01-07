Why Susanna Reid gave up alcohol as she shares health concerns

Susanna Reid has opened up about her decision to quit alcohol following a visit to her doctor.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, explained on the show that her doctor advised her to giving up drinking “for the sake of her skin”.

Susanna went into more detail during an appearance on Lorraine on January 4, explaining she also suffered from ‘hangxiety’.

GMB’s Susanna opened up about giving up alcohol (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid on giving up alcohol

Speaking on GMB on January 3, Susanna told her co-host Richard Madeley: “I gave up drinking because a doctor said you should try giving up drinking… for the sake of your skin, and I think sometimes if you’ve got a different motivator other than ‘I’d just like to give up drinking’.

“He said it can make you look very flushed and I was getting all sorts of breakouts as a result of drinking. Of course, if you to say to someone we’re going to cure your skin by giving up alcohol, that’s a proper motivator.”

She added: “And then after I’d given up, if I had just one I would instantly see it on my face. It was a big demotivator for drinking.”

Susanna said her doctor advised her to give up drinking for the sake of her skin (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine on ITV

Meanwhile, speaking to Lorraine Kelly about her decision, Susanna explained further: “Lots of people are doing dry January and you need a proper motivation to be doing it. People think why not [have a drink], but you need a why to do it.”

The star then went on to reveal her ‘why’ to giving up drinking. She said: “My why was I kept getting breakouts on my skin and my doctor said it’s because alcohol dilates your blood vessels and you get a blood rush to the skin. I was then prone to spots, breakouts, rosacea. I thought I don’t just want one [spot] on my skin.

“When you’re getting up so early in the morning you really need a clear head. I just found even if I had a drink at the weekend it was taking longer to flush it through my body and I just didn’t like that feeling of hangxiety. That slightly tense feeling.”

Susanna said giving up booze also had an effect on her weight (Credit: ITV)

Susanna added: “It had quite a dramatic effect on my weight. I lost quite a lot. White wine is known as liquid cake, it’s just so many calories.

“I just think do it for a month and see the effects it has on your skin and health.”

