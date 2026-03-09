TOWIE’s Bobby Norris, 39, sparks huge concern as he shows off bloodied and bruised face following surgery

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris has sparked concern among fans after revealing his swollen and bruised face following cosmetic surgery.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a candid update on Instagram showing the immediate aftermath of his latest procedure – a face lift, neck lift and lower blepharoplasty.

TOWIE star Bobby Norris shows off bruised face after surgery

Posting a video from his hospital bed, Bobby appeared with bandages around his head and visible bruising as he explained the surgeries he had undergone.

“Fresh out of surgery,” he wrote in the caption. “Face & Neck Lift + Lower Blepharoplasty completed yesterday.”

He added: “This is DAY 1. The real transformation happens over the next few weeks… Wait for the healing process.”

In the video, Bobby openly documented the early stage of his recovery while joking about his appearance.

“I had surgery done yesterday, this is my first day post-op,” he told followers.

“I’ve had a facelift, had a lower blepharoplasty which is the lower skin under your eyes, and had a neck lift.”

Gesturing to his swollen face, he joked: “We’re not getting the Vogue cover this month. I just thought I’d do a little update to show you where I’m at in terms of journey and process.”

Bobby showed off the results from his latest procedure (Credit: Bobby Norris via Instagram)

Fans react

Bobby’s honest update quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Some supporters praised him for documenting the reality of cosmetic procedures.

“Trust the process. You’re gonna look great,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Hope everything goes well, you are so brave to document your journey.”

Others, however, expressed concern about the number of procedures the star has undergone in recent years.

“Why why why Bobby? Just be happy before you go too far,” one follower said.

“This makes me sad,” another agreed. “Why are you putting yourself through this?”

The reality star looked very different in his TOWIE days (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Bobby Norris surgery

Bobby has previously been very open about cosmetic surgery and the reasons behind his decisions.

In 2024, he revealed he had undergone upper eyelid surgery, buccal fat removal and liposuction.

Speaking about the procedures, he told The Sun: “I’m completely open book when it comes to things.”

He said he chose surgery partly because he had been unable to keep up his usual gym routine after an injury.

“I couldn’t go to the gym, which is a huge part of my life.”

Bobby stressed that cosmetic procedures are something he feels comfortable discussing publicly.

“If it makes you feel better, and it’s something you’re doing for you, and it’s all for the right reasons, I have no shame in it.”

