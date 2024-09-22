Bobby Norris looks a lot different from when he first appeared on screens – but what work has the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star had done?

Reality TV star Bobby shot to fame when he joined the TOWIE cast in 2012. Since then, he’s appeared in several other TV shows, including Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – which airs tonight (September 22).

However, over the years, Bobby has gone under the knife several times – from liposuction to eye surgery, he’s always been open about the tweaks he’s signed up for.

The reality star shot to fame more than 10 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby Norris’ nose job

Bobby headed off to Turkey in 2017 for septorhinoplasty (a nose job). The TV star later shared that he had the procedure to correct a breathing problem.

Addressing claims he has had “a lot” of plastic surgery done to his face, Bobby said on Instagram at the time: “I can assure you categorically all I’ve had is one septorhinoplasty on my nose.

“I’ve had no other surgeries, I’m just a little bit swollen. Sorry to disappoint guys but just the one surgery and I love it!”

However, it didn’t end up being just one cosmetic procedure for Bobby.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Bobby Norris on his liposuction

In September 2018, Bobby revealed he had liposuction a few weeks earlier.

He said on a YouTube video: “It’s honestly made me feel so much more confident in my own skin, in my own mind. It’s something I wish I’d done sooner.”

Speaking to The Sun about his plastic surgery, he previously said: “I had a little bit of lipo, and I’ve had that done under my chin as well, but I’m completely open book when it comes to things, as I say.”

He went in for more lipo – this time on his torso – in July of this year. It came after her was hit by a motorbike the previous November, leaving him gaining weight after being unable to go to the gym.

Bobby told The Sun: “I was doing all I could and I just couldn’t lose the weight. I couldn’t get into the gym and, for me, I was just feeling worse and worse about myself.

“Lipo isn’t really a weight loss surgery as such. It’s not like I’ve had a gastric band or a balloon, which is more to drop serious size. It’s more just about selectively taking pockets where you can’t say in your brain, in your diet, I’d like a little bit off this off the left hand side. That’s just not how it works.

“So because of the nature of my injuries. It’s better for me and my recovery to weigh less for for the sake of my knee. I think it’s got a lot better than what it was. Some people still say surgery is a dirty word, but may I think it has got a hell of a lot better. If it makes you feel better, and it’s something that you’re doing for you, and it’s all for the right reasons. I have no shame in it.”

He had a rather spenny beard transplant a few years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby’s beard transplant

Next up was a beard transplant. Yes, really!

Bobby debuted his brand-new beard on the red carpet at the NTAs in 2019. The procedure reportedly cost £9,000 and Bobby apparently helped his surgeon design the hairline himself.

He told The Sun: “I’ve had a little cheeky beard transplant done about a week ago. I am really excited and feeling more confident already and looking forward to getting into the new series of TOWIE.”

Bobby Norris’ eye lift

Earlier this year, Bobby went under the knife for blepharoplasty (an eye lift). In August, he showed off his new look in an Instagram video.

Bandaged up in bed, the TOWIE star told fans: “Who’s ready for a blepharoplasty reveal? It is time to remove my Steri-Strips. Let’s go.”

After the big reveal, he said: “Wow. Guys, you can’t even see my incisions. My surgeon is a magician. What do you think?”

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Sun, he added: “I’ve had an upper left blepharoplasty – so that’s an eyelid surgery – and I had my buccal fat removed from my cheeks, which are fat pads that people have in their cheeks.”

A week later Bobby was back in hospital for tests after finding a lump. He hasn’t yet revealed the results of further tests doctors sent him for.

Bobby’s had an array of cosmetic work over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby addresses ‘gender reassignment surgery’ claims

Earlier this year, Bobby travelled abroad for an unknown operation. Rumours then started to circulate that he was reportedly having “gender reassignment surgery” – something he soon shut down.

Taking to Instagram in August, a bandaged Bobby told fans: “I’ve been on social media and I’ve seen several comments saying that I am going through gender reassignment surgery and that I’m transitioning.

“So I want to come on here to say it’s absolute fake news. Firstly, if I was to undergo a procedure like that I would assume that you would first get the beard off.”

Bobby continued: “If you’re going to go to the effort of everything else coming off, surely the beard’s coming off first. I don’t know. But I am a man, I love being a man and I’m not transitioning.”

Watch Bobby on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins on Sunday (September 22) at 9pm on Channel 4.

