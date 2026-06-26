Tommy Fury has praised Molly-Mae Hague for returning to the gym nearly four weeks after giving birth.

The boxer shared the tribute on Instagram on Thursday. He posted a loved-up selfie and a photo of Molly-Mae in gym wear.

Tommy, 27, wrote: “So proud of my girl, after giving birth nearly four weeks ago she’s already back smashing in the gym.”

He also called her the “best workout partner”.

Molly-Mae, also 27, welcomed son Midas Thomas earlier this month. She gave birth at the Portland Hospital in London.

The couple already share daughter Bambi. Tommy revealed Midas’ name on his shorts during his June 13 fight with Eddie Hall in Manchester.

Molly-Mae is back to the gym four weeks after giving birth (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Why this Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae update sparked chatter

The post gave fans another glimpse into the couple’s life as a family of four. It also drew attention because Molly-Mae returned to the gym so soon after birth.

There is also an important health note around post-birth exercise. The NHS says mothers who had a straightforward birth can start gentle exercise when they feel ready.

Who are Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague? Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are one of the best-known couples to come out of Love Island. They met on the 2019 series and have remained together since leaving the show. Tommy Fury is a boxer and reality TV personality.

Molly-Mae Hague is an influencer, businesswoman and former Love Island contestant.

The couple share two children: daughter Bambi and son Midas Thomas. Their relationship, family milestones and social media updates regularly attract strong public interest.

That can include walking, stretching and pelvic floor exercises. The NHS advises a six-week postnatal check before any high-impact exercise.

Recovery can take longer after a complicated delivery or a caesarean. That context matters when celebrity fitness updates spread online.

Her latest vlog revealed a very different postpartum experience

Molly-Mae returned to YouTube on Sunday with a vlog about her second birth. She said this newborn phase feels very different from life after welcoming daughter Bambi.

She said: “I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There’s no way to actually compare it.”

As reported by the Daily Mail, Molly-Mae also reflected on her mental health after becoming a first-time mum. She said: “A lot of you will know that postpartum with Bambi I truly did struggle so much. I think looking back that I probably did have postpartum depression to some extent, definitely for the first three months to six months.”

She added: “I honestly cannot remember a lot of that time with Bambi and feel like I’ve completely blurred it from my memory and tried to forget in a sad way. I was so out of my depth. I felt like I didn’t have a clue what I was doing.”

What the NHS says about exercise after giving birth Postnatal recovery varies from person to person. The NHS says women who have had a straightforward birth can begin gentle exercise when they feel ready. Gentle activity can include walking, stretching and pelvic floor exercises.

The NHS advises waiting for the six-week postnatal check before returning to high-impact exercise.

Recovery may take longer after a complicated birth or a caesarean.

Molly-Mae said the jump from no children to one felt harder than going from one to two. She stressed that this was her personal opinion.

She also said she is 99.9 per cent sure her family is complete. She told viewers: “I just feel like I’m ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son.

“We couldn’t be luckier and I couldn’t be happier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

The story behind baby Midas’ name surprised some fans

Molly-Mae also addressed speculation about Midas’ name. She said the inspiration did not come from the Greek king.

Instead, she said the name came from the 2011 robot boxing film Real Steel, which stars Hugh Jackman and Evangeline Lilly.

She said: “We have named our son Midas. His middle name is Thomas and his surname is Fury.”

Molly-Mae said they had chosen the name years ago.

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