This Morning star Nicola Thorp revealed some family cancer news on Instagram last night (Tuesday, March 10).

However, thankfully, the Coronation Street star, 37, has also revealed that there is a happy ending to the story…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Thorp (@missnicolathorp)

This Morning star Nicola Thorp shares family cancer diagnosis

In a post shared with her 116k followers, Nicola revealed that her father, Geoff, was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Nicola shared some selfies of herself and Geoff, as well as a video of her dad laughing in the hospital at one of his “own jokes” that “he nearly split his stitches”.

Nicola’s post was accompanied by a lengthy caption. “A month ago, Dad was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Don’t worry – there’s a happy ending. Last week he had his tumour removed. We gave it a gender reveal. (It’s a girl).

“He was admitted to hospital back in January with appendicitis, but scans showed there was something more sinister at play. Time stopped for a while, and we didn’t know which way things were going to go,” she continued.

Nicola opened up about her dad’s cancer journey (Credit: ITV)

Happy ending for Nicola’s dad

Nicola continued, writing, “But he got through it in typical Thorp family fashion – with a dark sense of humour. If mum took too long to decide what to have for dinner, dad would tell her to hurry up, as he might not have long left. Well, now the joke’s on him because he’s tumour-free. Mum can take as long as she wants.

“Last Wednesday, Dad (Geoff) had a laparoscopically assisted right hemicolectomy. That’s a ‘half his large intestine removed via keyhole surgery’ to you and me. His tumour is gone. Delivered through the sunroof,” she revealed.

Nicola then continued, saying she knows how “lucky” she and her family are. “He wanted me to share this with you because he knows it might help someone out there going through something similar. Or it might make one of you get your literal ass into gear and book that colonoscopy, order that stool sample, or have a chat with your GP,” she said.

“As we have learned all too well, 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime and in the words of @jamieeast, it can’t always be the other guy.”

Nicola’s followers sent their love (Credit: TalkTV)

Nicola’s followers send their love

Nicola went on to thank the NHS and Geoff’s surgeon. She then added that she “won the lottery” when she was born by having the “best parents in the world”.

“They are the very definition of a team, and any obstacle they face just makes them stronger,” she said.

Nicola’s followers sent their love and support in the comment section.

“Proud of you, Geoffers! Get well soon, we’ve got loads of DIY for you to do,” husband Nikesh Patel commented.

“So glad to hear he’s on the mend. Sending you all love,” another follower said.

“I love you and your family so damn much. Absolute ledge, Geoff! Proud of you all x,” a third wrote.

Read more: ‘It’s dangerous!’ Harry Redknapp, 79, reveals fresh health diagnosis on This Morning following wife Sandra’s concerns

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!