‘It’s dangerous!’ Harry Redknapp, 79, reveals fresh health diagnosis on This Morning following wife Sandra’s concerns

Sportsman Harry Redknapp revealed he’s been suffering from hearing loss during an appearance on This Morning today (March 10) with his wife, Sandra.

The married couple appeared on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday, where Harry expressed excitement to have embarked on another jungle experience after winning I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

Yesterday (March 9), he was confirmed as a latecomer for the upcoming I’m A Celebrity South Africa series, which was pre-recorded last year.

Other cast members include Scarlett Moffatt, Ashley Roberts, Gemma Collins and Adam Thomas.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp reveals fresh health diagnosis on This Morning

The interview took an unexpected turn when host Ben Shephard mentioned that he hadn’t seen Harry for a while and brought up his recent diagnosis with his hearing.

Explaining how he realised his hearing had gone down, Harry said he took a visit to Specsavers for his eyesight. However, his wife was also concerned for his ears.

“I’ll be honest Ben, when I really noticed it, it was when I was driving the car. You know when your indicators make a clicking noise? Suddenly, I thought all these blokes must know me. They were all going past, sticking fingers up to me! They must be all Arsenal fans, all shouting!” he said.

Clarifying that he was leaving his indicators on, Harry admitted it was “dangerous” and “couldn’t hear them clicking”.

“It could have caused accidents,” he said.

Harry Redknapp revealed he has been suffering from his hearing (Credit: ITV)

Wife Sandra had her concerns

Sandra noticed something was up with Harry’s hearing when she had to start “shouting” when speaking to him. She explained that Harry would accuse her of “whispering”.

“If we went out for dinner, and there was a group of people, I could sense he wasn’t hearing the conversation and joining in,” Sandra continued.

After having a hearing aid fitted, Harry said he has noticed a big difference. “It’s been great, much better. And you can’t even see them!” he added.

