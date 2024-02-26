Josie Gibson ‘ready to find love of her life’ despite fears her ‘dirty laundry will air’ after being ‘burned’

This Morning star Josie Gibson is reportedly ready to find “the one” – but she is said to have a few concerns when it comes to finding her Prince Charming.

The TV favourite has had a rather rocky love life. She famously dated Big Brother co-star John James Parton back in the day, and went on to welcome a son, Reggie with family friend Terry. Sadly, that fizzled out in 2019 – and it’s been reported she’s been single since.

But now, it’s claimed that Josie “wants to find the love of her life” – however it’s been reported that she is worried that someone would start a romance with her “for the wrong reasons”.

The TV star has had a rocky love life (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson ditches dating apps on This Morning

Last week, Josie explained on This Morning why she’s ditched the dating apps as she continues her hunt for romance and a new beau.

She explained: “I’ve met people I have not fancied at the beginning and then they’ve had that magic about them and I’ve been in love, OK? And you will not get that from a picture that you are swiping past.”

TV favourite Josie reportedly ‘wants to find love of her life’ (Credit: ITV)

Joke Gibson ‘wants to be loved and settled’

Now, a source has claimed Josie is ready for something serious and “wants to be loved and settled”. Speaking to OK! the insider noted how she’s had a “tough time” when it comes to her past relationships. But now, Josie reportedly “wants to find the love of her life”.

The source also spoke out about Josie’s “dislike” for dating apps. This is reportedly as she fears people will “want to sell stories”. Or strike up a relationship “for the wrong reasons”.

Josie worried ‘dirty laundry can be aired’

They also dubbed I’m A Celeb star Josie as “pretty disillusioned” with the world of online dating. The insider said: “She really wants to find someone genuine who loves her just for her.”

The source explained: “She feels, now her fame has risen, that it’s going to be even more difficult to find someone she can trust.” They also added: “Josie is incredibly private – she’s been burned before and hates the fact that her dirty laundry can be aired in public.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Josie for comment.

Josie Gibson shuts down romance rumours

In August last year, Josie was forced to hit back at claims a colleague of hers was her boyfriend.

The blonde TV presenter set tongues wagging when she was pictured holding hands with cameraman Sam Morter in Paris. At the time, Josie’s pal Alison Hammond even commented that they were a “beautiful couple”.

But Josie laughed off the post, claiming it was nothing more than an elaborate prank.

