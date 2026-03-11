This Morning host Sian Welby shares her heartbreak as ‘brave’ daughter, one, rushed to hospital

This Morning star Sian Welby rushed her daughter to the hospital last night (Tuesday, March 10), she revealed on Instagram.

The 38-year-old gave birth to daughter Ruby in July 2024.

Sian Welby rushes daughter to the hospital

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Sian revealed that she rushed her one-year-old daughter to the hospital last night.

The Capital FM DJ and This Morning regular shared a picture of Ruby lying in a hospital bed, surrounded by stuffed toys. Ruby’s face was covered by a star emoji in the story.

In the story, Sian revealed she was advised to take Ruby to A&E after her daughter began displaying worrying symptoms.

“For those asking after little Rubes. We had a long night in A&E as she had a very high temperature and was having something called febrile convulsions,” she explained.

“Almost like extreme shivering with really jerky movements.”

Sian issued an update (Credit: ITV)

Sian on ‘scary’ hospital dash

Sian then continued, writing: “It’s quite scary and she’s had them before, so we were told to go straight to A&E to have her checked over.”

However, Sian reassured that Ruby is now on the mend.

“We’re back home now, and she’s doing really well,” she said.

“Thanks for the lovely messages asking after us all. And thanks so much to the doctors and nurses at St George’s who looked after her and even gave her a teddy for being brave. We’re so lucky to have the NHS,” she then added.

Sian spoke of juggling her showbiz career with parenting (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby’s candid confession

Ruby’s hospital dash comes not long after Sian candidly opened up about the challenges of balancing parenting and a career.

“I know I’ve got a lot of parents following me, and I’m starting to feel guilty because I get a lot of DMs: ‘Oh, Siân, how do you do it? The early mornings, the red carpets, the celebrities, and that kind of thing,” she said on Instagram.

“And I’m scared that it reflects something that isn’t real life because my Instagram is glossy and showbiz. The truth of it is, some days I am at absolute rock bottom, curled in a corner, wondering how I’m gonna survive the next day, wondering how I’m gonna go into work and I just don’t want to add to any parenting pressure, you know,” she continued.

Sian’s admission

“I’m not showing you the, you know, 48 hours of no sleep and the A&E trips. And then the massive work commitments, and then choosing, is it work? Is it children? Is it childcare? Am I a good mum? I’m a bad mum, what am I doing?

“I’m feeling like this all the time, and I’m torn, and I am struggling. And I’m not getting it right every time, and there are some days when I’m hanging by a thread,” she then confessed.

“I’m just saying it so that you know that what you’ll see on Instagram obviously isn’t the full story and isn’t achievable. If you don’t hear me on the radio or talking in podcasts, then you might just think that it’s been a breeze. It’s more that I just wanted to be real with you all and say it’s been really hard.”

