Strictly host Tess Daly urged to ‘bring back the bob’ as she looks drastically different in throwback pic

Star of Strictly Tess Daly had fans stunned after sharing a throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page from her modelling days.

Before presenting the UK’s favourite dance competition show, the blonde beauty first made a name for herself after being scouted to be a model.

And to honour the Throwback Thursday hashtag yesterday (February 8), Tess shared a vintage snapshot on Instagram of herself from a magazine.

Tess was a model before becoming a presenter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly shares modelling throwback on Instagram

The 54-year-old presenter stunned wearing a navy Thierry Mugler garment with long sleeves. Known for her long blonde locks, Tess appeared with a wavy bob in a lighter shade, looking completely different.

In her caption for the pic, she referred to the hairstyle as a “dodge mousey bob hairdo”.

Raising one hand to her neck while gazing directly at the camera, Tess looked like a complete pro.

Fans demand Tess to have a bob again (Credit: YouTube)

‘Cut your hair!’

Racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just 18 hours, Tess’ followers are in awe of her hairstyle. So much, in fact, that fans are demanding she considers having a bob again.

“Oh wow!!!! Cut your hair! It looks amazing!” one user wrote.

“Bring back the Bob,” another person shared.

Love, love, love!

“I love the hair. I agree with others – cut it?” a third remarked.

“The bob needs to come back,” a fourth person commented.

“You look like a Hollywood star. Marilyn Monroe hairstyle suits you,” a fifth wrote.

Husband Vernon Kay also chimed in: “Love, love, love!” he exclaimed.

Rochelle Humes declared: “WOW!” Strictly’s Annabel Croft said: “Stunning.” Lauren Oakley also commented. The pro dancer showed her appreciation with three love heart eye emojis.

Read more: Tess Daly admits she’s ‘trying to do her best’ as she admits body confidence fears

So should Tess go for the chop? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!