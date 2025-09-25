Fans of boyband Take That were left incredibly disappointed after they failed to get tickets for their upcoming 2026 tour.

The Shine hitmakers are set to return to the stage next summer as a three-piece consisting of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald. Founding members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange will not be taking part.

Titled The Circus Live in 2026, the show will be a sequel to their 2009 tour, Take That Presents: The Circus Live.

Take That will be back on tour next summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Take That announce new 2026 tour

“We’re so excited to be bringing back The Circus Live in 2026! Next summer, in stadiums across the UK & Ireland, we’ll celebrate people, music, and the wonder of human creativity. We can’t wait to take you back to that magical place – the same iconic set awaits, along with some new surprises…” they announced on Instagram last week.

Support acts include Irish band The Script and 80s icon Belinda Carlisle.

Following the announcement, a pre-sale for early tickets went on sale this morning (September 25) for eager fans.

However, due to high demand, many struggled to purchase tickets for their date of choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Take That (@takethat)

‘An absolute joke’

“Went in the queue again for Take That to be kicked onto the website for all tours I can’t seem to get tickets this is an absolute joke!!!!” one annoyed user wrote on X.

“Naaah every time I tried for Take That tickets it kept crapping out!! Please lads can you add another date!” another person shared.

“Got to the front of the Take That queue to be shown this, now back at the back of it. [Bleep]ing fuming,” a third remarked.

“The same!!! Fuming,” a fourth echoed.

‘ I’m so excited!’

However, many fans were lucky and expressed their excitement.

“I have Take That tickets! That’s all. As you were,” one user said.

“Mum got Take That tickets for us, I’m so excited,” another shared.

“Take That tickets bought!!!” a third announced.

“I just got Take That tickets !! Yippee,” a fourth declared.

Read more: Take That star Howard Donald issues apology over ‘transphobic’ Twitter activity

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.