Zara McDermott of Strictly fame has revealed she’s been in hospital to undergo a mystery procedure.

The reality star is fresh from her stint on Strictly Come Dancing where she became the fifth celeb to get the boot. Zara was partnered up with Graziano Di Prima for this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show.

But this week, and just days after attending the epic final, Zara told fans she’s had a “little procedure” at hospital.

Zara McDermott was partnered with Graziano di Prima (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Zara McDermott undergoes mystery producer

On Tuesday (December 19) Love Island star Zara took to her Instagram to share a snap of her from a hospital bed.

Posing for the camera, Zara wore a festive pink pyjama set and had a cannula in her arm. Not revealing what the surgery was for, Zara then wrote in the caption: “Had a little procedure done yesterday! Now ready for a super chilled Xmas.”

Zara McDermott and San Thompson

It comes after Zara reunited with her beau Sam Thompson after his I’m A Celeb win. The reality star was crowned this year’s champ of the ITV show, beating Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage in the final.

And the couple have now been tipped by bookies to host This Morning. What’s more, Sam himself has discussed the possibility of hosting an episode jointly with his girlfriend.

It’s thought that ITV may want to capitalise on Sam’s increased popularity. Meanwhile, both Sam and Zara have some free space in their diaries following their recent time on I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing respectively.

Zara is currently dating I’m A Celeb 2023 winner Sam (Credit: YouTube / Zara McDermott)

Sam would ‘love’ to work with girlfriend Zara

Sam also told the Daily Express in a new interview: “I have absolutely no desire to not work with Zara! I love working with her, it is so fun. We’ve never really had much of an opportunity, to be honest.” He also said: “It’s just never been the right time.”

“It’s all about trying to find the time, but one day I would absolutely love to.” He then added: “If I’m honest with you, I’d love to do a sort of hosting thing with her – like an Eamonn and Ruth! That would be fun.”

