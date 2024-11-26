Kai Widdrington has got plenty of fans talking after he was snapped looking cosy with Strictly pro Katya Jones.

It was announced in July that Kai and Nadiya Bychkova had split, after two years of dating. Despite no longer having feelings for one another, Nadiya and Kai still both have to work on Strictly together.

However, fans are certain another Strictly pro has caught Kai’s eye…

Strictly Kai Widdrington cosies up to co-star

On Sunday (November 24), Kai took to his Instagram to share a snap of him backstage at Strictly. The dancer was dressed in a snazzy black suit and posed next to Katya Jones – who rocked a plunging orange gown.

The pair were snapped grinning from ear to ear and looked rather smitten with one another.

Kai captioned the post: “Week 10 delivering in every way.”

Strictly fans spot ‘new couple’

But fans soon shared their thoughts on Kai’s potential new romance. In the comments section, one person said: “Is this their non-subtle way of telling us they have got together?”

You make a lovely couple

Someone else added: “I was thinking the same thing.. .hard launch?” A third gushed: “You make a lovely couple.” Another mused: “Beautiful girl, are they together?”

Strictly Kai Widdrington and Nadiya

In July, it was reported that Nadiya had split from her Strictly co-star Kai after two years.

A source told The Sun at the time: “It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love.

“But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll. After a tough few weeks, they sat down together and decided to call it quits.”

Meanwhile last month, Nadiya opened up about her split from Kai – revealing they are “not friends”.

