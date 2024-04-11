Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe has announced he will turn his talents to musicals as he’s landed a role in Kinky Boots.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Johannes called it “another dream realised”. He said he’ll play Lola in Kinky Boots – which is the “only role I’ve always envisaged playing”.

Johannes, 36, then promised to “show up for the task” and “keep spreading the message of the show” – celebrating “individuality”.

Johannes has announced another dream role he has landed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe joins Kinky Boots musical

Johannes wrote: “Darlings, it’s happened! Another dream is realised. I’m making my musical debut as Lola in Kinky Boots, the only role I’ve always envisaged playing.

“I feel like everything I have achieved in my career has led to this moment. I’ve been granted the opportunity to step into the world of musicals.”

He continued: “I know these are big boots/shoes to fill but I promise to show up for the task and keep spreading the message of the show.

“Kinky Boots celebrates individuality and challenges us to encourage acceptance, love people for who they are, look out for one another, and to just be yourself.”

Johannes’ Strictly co-stars expressed delight for him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kinky Boots musical

Johannes said he’ll work alongside “musical theatre leading man” Dan Partridge. He said he can’t wait to learn from Dan who’s “brilliant at his craft”.

The dancer added: “Thanks to my producers @roomonyourown for this incredible opportunity. I’ll forever be indebted to you.

“To everyone who has supported me on my solo theatre tours and everyone who loves this musical, this revival of Kinky Boots is for YOU.”

Johannes promised to “show up for the task” (Credit: ITV)

Johannes’ fellow Strictly co-stars expressed delight for him. His 2023 dancer partner Annabel Croft wrote: “Wow this is wonderful news. The perfect Lola and meant to be – can’t wait.”

In addition, Janette Manrara added: “Amazing baby!!! What wonderful news!!! You will be incredible!”

Meanwhile, Nadiya Bychkova said: “Congratulations my darling. I can’t tell you how happy I am for you. You deserve it all.”

