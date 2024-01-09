The cause of death of Sinead O’Connor has been confirmed today months after her death.

The singer died last summer at the age of 56, her family confirmed at the time.

Now, her cause of death has been confirmed as the coroner issued a statement.

The Irish singer died last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sinead O’Connor cause of death confirmed

A spokesman for Southwark Coroners Court said: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

Last year, Sinead’s family issued a statement to confirm her sad death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they then added.

Sinead’s death came 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Shane, died.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends, and all who loved her music,” Taoiseach (PM) Leo Varadkar said.

Sinead’s death came 18 months after her son’s death (Credit: ITV)

Sinead’s anguished words before death revealed

Shortly after her death, the singer’s anguished words prior to her death were revealed. Two weeks before her passing, the singer uploaded a video to her Twitter page talking about the toll her son’s death has had on her.

In the video, Sinead explained that she was making a video for her followers so that they’d know it was her actual Twitter account.

“I think we’re in HD. I look like [bleep] either way, which is why I didn’t want to make a video. But, you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn’t good for one’s body or soul to be fair,” she said.

Sinead then showed fans around her “new flat”, which was believed to be in London. She then went on to say that she was going to write some new tunes on a guitar she’d recently got. She also hinted at a tour, as well as a “new album”.

Sinead spoke about her son before her death (Credit: TODAY)

Sinead O’Connor son

In July last year, just before her death, Sinead spoke of the heartbreak of losing her 17-year-old son, Shane.

She confessed to being like an “undead night creature” following his death.

“Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul,” she wrote in a deleted tweet on July 17.

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she then said.

Read more: Celebrity deaths 2023: All the stars we’ve loved and lost – from Len Goodman and Sinead O’Connor to Paul O’Grady

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know