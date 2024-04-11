Sheridan Smith’s West End show Opening Night to end early: ‘It was always a risk’

Opening Night, the West End show starring Sheridan Smith, will finish early due to a “challenging financial landscape”.

The West End show will now end two months earlier in May.

The production team behind the show have spoken out about the decision, saying it was “always a risk”.

Sheridan’s show Opening Night has been cancelled and will finish earlier than planned (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan Smith show Opening Night to end early

Announcing the early end of the show, producers Wessex Grove said in a statement: “It is an honour to produce this beautiful new musical in the West End, and everyone at Wessex Grove is proud to have delivered the artistic vision of Ivo Van Hove and Rufus Wainwright and their incredible team, led by the exquisite Sheridan Smith.

“In a challenging financial landscape, Opening Night was always a risk and, while the production may not have had the life we had hoped for, we feel immensely proud of the risk we took and of this extraordinary production.”

In addition, they continued: “Our world class cast delivers a brilliant show night after night, and there are still five weeks left to see Sheridan Smith in the role of a lifetime. What is sure-fire and safe has its place.

“But Wessex Grove exists to produce great artists in the West End and to provide the space for original, artist-led productions in the commercial sector, productions exactly like Opening Night. We’re grateful for all of the support everyone has given us as we made this show, and look forward to celebrating the rest of the run.”

Sheridan plays the role of Myrtle Gordon in Opening Night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Opening Night problems

Sheridan plays the role of Myrtle Gordon, who is a functioning alcoholic actress. The play is based on John Cassavetes’ 1977 film.

However, the show has faced a few problems since it began in March. It has faced criticism from fans as well as reports claiming that at least 50 audience members walked out before the interval recently.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sheridan had begged people to go and watch Opening Night.

In an interview with Scott Mills, the actress said: “It’s absolutely fascinating and fun… please come!”

