Shocked onlookers watch mysterious spaceship hover above the Thames

London’s skyline was lit up by a huge hovering spaceship on Wednesday evening, captivating onlookers with an incredible aerial display.

Commuters were stopped in their tracks by a huge drone display that took them on a journey through the solar system with a series of colourful scenes above Canary Wharf, culminating in a whopping spaceship that hovered over the skyline

A spaceship was spotted over London (Credit: Samsung / CoverImages.com)

Spaceship hovers over the Thames

But they needn’t call Mulder and Scully, as the spectacle was an elaborate stunt by Samsung to celebrate the launch of its new Galaxy S24 devices that use advanced mobile AI technology with ‘Galaxy AI is here’ magically arranged in the night sky.

The aerial display took off from Magazine London in Greenwich, and it saw 550 drones dance for eight minutes in a visual display that spread an impressive 160 metres across the city.

One onlooker said: “Close encounters of the London kind! Spaceship in London this eve – call the Men In Black!”

The new Samsung Galaxy s24 launch (Credit: Samsung / CoverImages.com)

Samsung’s Galaxy AI

While another tweeted: “Genuinely might be an alien invasion in London tonight ??!!”

Annika Bizon from Samsung said: “To celebrate the launch of the Samsung S24 series, we wanted to capture the wonder and amazement of this new age of smartphone by creating a spectacular drone show that would gaze beyond our planet and into the galaxy.

The stunt heralds a new era of advanced mobile technology on the iconic Eureka series as AI continues to become a part of our lives.

The latest device is the first phone to debut Google’s Circle to Search, which allows users to search for items directly from the screen with a simple gesture.

The Galaxy S24 will be widely available in Samsung channels and major UK retailers or from www.samsung.com/uk/.

Read more: Kate, Princess of Wales, admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.