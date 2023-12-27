Ryan Thomas sparks backlash as daughter Scarlett, 15, pictured with dyed blonde hair

Actor Ryan Thomas caused a slew of comments after he shared a Christmas picture together with daughter Scarlett and the rest of his family.

Fans all noticed one thing in particular about the cosy festive snap. His eldest daughter Scarlett has dyed her brunette hair blonde, and not everyone had positive things to say about it.

Ryan shares Scarlett, 15, with ex Tina O’Brien. He posted the family pic to his 1.1million followers on Instagram and said: “What Christmas is all about.”

But one fan commented: “Gorgeous the whole lot of you. Merry Christmas. Scarlett stop growing up so fast bless. Your natural dark hair was perfect. I’m such an old granny with that comment.”

Ryan Thomas targeted over family Christmas pic

And more agreed. One said: “I just love Scarlett. I’m with the lady about dark hair but she is young and needs to try stuff, beautiful girl growing fast.”

And another added: “100%, darker hair a million times nicer.” “She looks like she’s trying to act above her age,” said another. “Prefer her brunette,” whinged another.

While one follower pointed out: “Lovely pic. Didn’t recognise Scarlett.”

However, others had Scarlett’s back. One posted: “She’s dyed her hair, she’s a teenager. I dyed my hair lighter at Scarlett’s age. She’s dressed she appropriately and is taking a picture with family for Christmas. You’re all sat in the comments discussing a minors appearance and wondering why teenage girls/ young women feel so pressured to look a certain way. Grow up.”

Another said: “You’re a grown woman commenting on what looks better on a young teenage girl. She’s experimenting with her hair the same way we all did when we were teenage girls. You don’t know her yet you’re discussing what looks better with other women in the comments of her dads Christmas post, and you wonder why young girls / women in general pressured to look a certain way.”

Ryan first showed off Scarlett’s blonde locks a month ago, with the teen’s mum posting a picture of her mini me daughter with lighter hair at the end of the summer.

Scarlett joined the Waterloo Road cast earlier this year and plays Izzy Charles with her uncle, Adam Thomas, playing her on-screen dad. And sadly, it’s not the first time people on the internet have had something to say about the way Scarlett looks.

Scarlett’s switched it up when it comes to her appearance, as most teenagers do (Credit: Splash News)

Fans leap to Scarlett’s support

Thankfully, many loyal fans loved Scarlett’s look. One said: “Gosh Scarlett has grown up so pretty.”

Another added: “Scarlett is stunning, proper young lady now.”

And a third fan simply added: “Gorgeous family.”

Ryan, 39, is now a father of three. He dated Scarlett’s mum, fellow Coronation Street alumni Tina, until the pair split in 2009.

He then met TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh, 32, on Bear Grill’s Celebrity Island in 2017 and the couple now share son Roman, three and one-year-old daughter Lilah Rae.

