The Finish Line host Roman Kemp left dad Martin shocked recently after he revealed the “pressure” he feels being part of the famous family.

Roman’s honest confession came during a recent episode of their podcast, FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp.

Roman made a shock admission about the impact of having a famous family (Credit: FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp / YouTube)

The Finish Line host Roman Kemp talks retirement

During a recent episode of their podcast, Roman discussed the prospect of retiring. The conversation was sparked when Roman discussed how often feels “stressed” and sometimes wants to “turn everything off”.

Things then took a turn when Roman considered the idea of retiring. However, Martin believes the concept of retiring is beyond his son. Agreeing, Roman commented: “I do think there is a pressure within our family; we have to keep going and keep going.”

Martin was floored (Credit: FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp / YouTube)

‘Where does that pressure come from?’

Martin then replied, asking: “Where does that pressure come from then?” It was at this point that Roman delivered a somewhat unexpected answer. “You,” he said.

Baffled, Martin said: “From me? Why me? You’ve got a great work ethic. Is work ethic…is that another way of saying you work your [bleep]s off?” he asked.

“Good work ethic isn’t you working your[bleeps]s off. It’s about a balance between work and life split whilst maintaining drive,” Roman replied.

“Can you maintain drive and ambition alongside being true to yourself and understanding who you are? I struggle with that massively because I just…honestly, I just run myself into a moment where I’m like, I don’t care any more. I don’t care. Like, sack it all off,” he then confessed.

However, when Martin suggested his son have a day off, Roman confessed that the fear of letting others down made this an unbearable prospect.

Roman on retiring early

This isn’t the first time that Roman has spoken about retiring early. The star struggles with sleep apnoea – a condition that he’s been very open about in the past.

Sleep apnoea is a serious condition where a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts when they’re sleeping. The star has to wear an oxygen mask when he sleeps.

“I recently got diagnosed with sleep apnoea, which has been rubbish. My tiredness levels were debilitating, and they said to me it was because of my job and I said this is different,” he told the MailOnline in 2022.

“The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp’s house,” he then said.

In the same interview, he said that he would like another 10 years in the spotlight before he retires – which could be linked to his sleep apnea. He then said that the reason he works so that he can “retire young”. He admitted he wants to be a stay-at-home dad and open a dog sanctuary.

The Finish Line airs on weekdays from 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

