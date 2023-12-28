Rochelle Humes defended after being slammed by trolls for documenting family holiday

Rochelle Humes has been cruelly mum-shamed on Instagram after sharing a video of her three children on their current family holiday to Dubai.

The former Saturday’s singer and her I’m A Celebrity star husband Marvin Humes have jetted off to the Middle East over Christmas.

Rochelle and Marvin – who married in 2012 – share daughters Alaia, 10, and Valentina, six, and son Blake, three.

This Morning host Rochelle recently took to Instagram to share a video of her children running across the sandy beach.

Referencing Blake taking time to catch his sisters, she captioned the post: “Keep going baby boy…it won’t be long until you’re at the front.”

Rochelle Humes mum-shamed over holiday video

But not all of her fans were happy with the upload, with many people commenting to tell her to come off social media.

One follower wrote: Why the need to document your kids? Enjoy your time with them uninterrupted by your phone.”

A second added: “Turn your [social media] to OFF – you are in the Maldives enjoy and have a good time.

“You always do it every year,” they continued. However, other fans took the opportunity to defend Rochelle from trolls.

One wrote: “It’s so nice to have the memories too.

“My Mum and Dad recorded us on the old ‘videos’ and we still watch them.”

While another penned: “Your children are absolutely adorable. So beautiful, you must be so proud.”

Rochelle and Marvin are yet to return home after Marvin left the I’m A Celebrity jungle earlier this month.

Rochelle was slammed (Credit: ITV)

The Humes family’s Christmas getaway

The JLS singer finished in fifth place on the ITV show, with the couple flying to Dubai from Australia, where their children met them.

Fans were left in tears at footage of Marvin cuddling his children in the airport.

One wrote: “Aww the squeal & giggle from your son is just the cutest.”

A second commented: “Well that started my sunday off with tears. Enjoy your Christmas all.”

As a third wrote: “This is too much for a Sunday morning, just beautiful.”

And his JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold commented: “The scream from Blake hold those babies brother.. now go enjoy Christmas!!”

