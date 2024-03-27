The funeral of Robin Windsor took place yesterday (March 26), with the Strictly Come Dancing family gathering to pay their final respects.

Robin Windsor died last month at the age of 44.

The private service was held in Robin’s home town of Ipswich.

His family and friends were joined by Strictly pals such as Anton Du Beke, Janette Manrara and Kristina Rhianoff.

Robin’s former celebrity dance partners Deborah Meaden and Lisa Riley were also in attendance.

Together, the 90 mourners held rainbow umbrellas to celebrate their friend’s “colourful life”. And, overnight, more details have been released about the service.

Robin Windsor was laid to rest at a private funeral yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly stars attend funeral of Robin Windsor

In Strictly style, Robin was laid to rest in a coffin covered with glitter.

It was carried into the crematorium by co-stars Artem Chigvintsev and Aljaz Skorjanec to the Queen song No One But You.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff)

This was followed by a performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow by West End musical star Kerry Ellis and a speech by Coronation Street’s Lisa Riley.

Lisa, who Robin partnered on Strictly in 2012, delivered a touching tribute to the star – and his signature fake tan.

He loved having seven layers of fake tan and then he’d go back in and have seven more.

“He loved having seven layers of fake tan and then he’d go back in and have seven more!” she reportedly joked.

The service is also said to have featured some “emotional and beautiful dance performances” in memory of the talented dancer.

The service was brought to a close by Frank Sinatra classic My Way.

The order of service, published by MailOnline, included some precious photos of the star as a child.

It also featured the moving poem The Meaning of the Dance by Jim Yemen.

In a kind final gesture, guests were also invited to donate to mental health charity SANE.

The order of said stated that it “helped Robin” and it was a charity “that he worked very closely with”.

Read more: Inside 2024’s most heartbreaking deaths: From cancer and Covid to a Coronation Street legend and crushing Strictly loss

You can share your tributes for Robin over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.