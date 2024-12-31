Robbie Williams has never shied away from discussing the highs and lows of his life, and his new biopic, Better Man, takes a look at his journey.

The fantasy musical was released on Boxing Day. It tells the story of the pop icon’s struggles with addiction, fame, and personal relationships, including his tumultuous romance with All Saints star Nicole Appleton.

Robbie Williams – who is appearing on the Graham Norton Show tonight – recently opened up about reaching out to Nicole whilst working on his biopic.

Singer Robbie Williams opened up about being an ‘awful’ boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton were the celebrity couple of the 90s

The film does not shy away from difficult chapters, including Nicole’s decision to terminate a pregnancy while the couple dated in the 1990s.

Nicole previously opened up about this decision in her 2002 autobiography.

“I was a f****ng awful boyfriend, like, really awful,” Robbie admitted in an interview with HELLO.

“I was in the height of my addiction and alcoholism. And it breaks my heart every time I watch it, because she’s a complete angel, and there is still shame attached to who I was then.”

Robbie explained that Nicole was consulted during the making of the film and attended an early screening.

Watching the depiction of their past was deeply emotional and “difficult” for both of them.

“With Nic, I did the wrong thing,” he said. “It wasn’t the abortion – I didn’t make her do that – but I was an awful boyfriend.”

He recalled his immediate reaction after the screening.

“As soon as she left the screening, I got straight on the phone with her and FaceTimed her. We both wept. We couldn’t stop weeping. And then in between weeping, the only thing we could say to each other, which was funny, was ‘triggered.’ And then back to crying again.”

Robbie and Nicole dated in the 1990s (Credit: SplashNews)

Better Man

The upcoming movie Better Man is an intimate exploration of Robbie’s life.

It takes an unconventional approach – casting a CGI monkey to portray Robbie as it narrates his journey from his early days in Take That to his rise as a solo artist, and the personal battles that came with fame.

The singer shared that the film addresses themes of self-worth, addiction, and the universal desire to be loved.

“He’s a monkey, he’s in a boy band, he’s a solo artist. But I also think that it’s a very, very human story about the human condition,” Robbie explained.

He called the biopic “a story for all of us” due to its relatable and universal themes.

Despite the pain, Robbie is grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with Nicole through the process of making the film.

He added that he was looking forward to” giving her a hug” at the premiere.

For Robbie, Better Man isn’t just a look back. It’s a testament to his journey of healing and self-awareness, as well as a tribute to those he hurt along the way.

Read more: Liam Payne funeral: Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger ‘reach out’ to his parents

Robbie is on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Tuesday, December 31) from 10.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Let us know what you think of this story with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.