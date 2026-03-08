Rob Brydon’s sad confession about health condition and life-long impact on his confidence

Rob Brydon is adored for his role as Bryn West in the beloved BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

He’s also been a big hit as a presenter of shows such as Would I Lie To You and, most recently, ITV’s newest game show The Floor, which concludes this weekend (March 8).

It is almost impossible to believe that for many years, the star struggled with his confidence due to a persistent health condition.

Rob Brydon on teenage health condition

In his autobiography Small Man In A Book, Rob revealed that he has been battling the effects of severe acne since he was a teenager.

He opened up on his struggle in the Irish Independent, explaining: “The problem with acne is friends and family will often declare: ‘It’s not that bad, really,’ when in fact it’s appalling. My family played it down. They saw beyond my skin, but it did affect me.”

He added devastatingly: “I was always fearful of rejection in the last stage with girls. It was the kiss that scared me.”

However, Rob did suggest that, in a way, the ordeal helped mould him into the performer he has become.

“What I did have was I always had an ability to be funny,” he said. “I always played the lead in the big school musical, so I always had an outlet, a voice, it didn’t make me go into myself.”

‘My fear would be that I’d come out looking a laughing stock’

While a prescription of Vitamin A by a dermatologist allowed Rob to clear up his acne, he has admitted that even now, aged 60, he is still conscious of the scars that remain.

“I don’t like acne scars,” he recently confessed to podcaster Jamie Laing. “I’d like nicer skin.”

He said that while he no longer feels embarrassed about his skin, he does continue to see it as a “vulnerability”.

However, he has shut down the idea of surgery to cover up the scarring. He admitted: “My fear would be that I’d come out looking a laughing stock.”

The final of The Floor will air this Sunday March 8 at 6.55pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

