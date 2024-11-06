Rio and Kate Ferdinand rushed their son Cree to hospital on a family holiday after a painful accident.

Kate, 33, shared a photo of herself kissing three-year-old Cree in what appeared to be an ambulance on her Instagram Stories yesterday (November 5), writing alongside the image: “We ended a fabulous trip with a broken collar bone. My boy just always gets injured!! It’s been sleepless nights, cuddles, TV and chocolate since.”

Kate, who married Rio in 2019, shares Cree and Shae, born last year, with the former footballer.

He also has three children, Lorenz, Tate, and Tia, from his marriage to Rebecca Ellison, who died from cancer in 2015.

In September, Kate and Rio celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, and Kate posted a throwback snap from their wedding in Marmaris, Turkey, to mark the occasion.

Looking back on the wedding, Rio told OK! that it was “fate” that brought Kate into his life, explaining: “I definitely wasn’t looking for someone at that time. I didn’t think it was possible, I wasn’t open to bringing someone in to become a step-mum to the kids.

“Things don’t always go the way you imagine. Meeting Kate changed everything and sometimes it’s just fate. I knew Kate was special from the moment I met her; it was pretty instant, but seeing her with the kids cemented everything; that was a huge part of it for me.”

Rio and Kate’s blended family

Kate has spoken about how her stepchildren help her out with their younger siblings, too. She said: “Tia is really helpful. We’re happy we’ve got another girl on side! The boys are out a lot because of football, but they help me out with Cree, so I’m able to look after the baby.”

Speaking on her podcast, Blended, in 2022, Kate also discussed how Christmas works as a blended family.

She said: “It’s really hard when you come into a family and there’s a set way of doing things and you weren’t there when that was started. So we especially start small little new traditions and that’s a new little memory for us as a family.”

She added: “We’ve actually gone on holiday so we may have Christmas Day with Rio’s family and then another day with my family and then Rebecca’s family and the kids love it.

“We’ve got three or four Christmasses, loads of presents, loads of chocolate.”

