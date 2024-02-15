Inside Richard Osman’s love life – from “awful” divorce to finding ‘the one’ with famous wife

Richard Osman is known for hosting his House of Games quiz show during weekday evenings – but away from his telly career, he’s happily married to his wife. So what do we know about his love life?

The 53-year-old has a famous wife who he married in 2022. Before that marriage, Richard had reportedly first got married in the 1990s but divorced in 2007.

So what has Richard said about his love life? Let’s take a look…

Richard Osman love life – “awful” divorce

The TV star has previously opened up about his divorce, which he feared would be “awful”.

Richard shares two children, Ruby and Sonny, with his first wife. Speaking in 2020 about his divorce, Richard told The Times: “When my partnership broke up, I did think, ‘Oh God, this is going to be awful.’… I’ve seen my kids nonstop.

“It was quickly worked out it wasn’t going to be the same, which is an extraordinary relief. They know I love them and I tell them nonstop, which bores them rigid. But I never got told that.”

Richard Osman wife

Richard is now married to Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver. In May 2022, Richard confirmed that he and Ingrid were engaged. At the time, he said: “Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?” when asked about whether he was engaged.

The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife

Then, in December 2022, Richard declared he was “so happy” as he and Ingrid tied the knot. At the time, he gushed on X – formerly known as Twitter: “The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100.

“Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We’re so, so happy.”

The pair reportedly tied the knot at Goodwood House, the Duke of Richmond’s West Sussex seat. They apparently struck up a romance during the Covid lockdown. Richard reportedly told friends that Ingrid was “the one” during a dinner party.

He also said on the Christmas Day edition of Desert Island Discs: “I’m happy with myself, I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Richard has been romantically linked to other famous faces in the past, including jazz singer Sumudu Jayatilaka in 2018. However, their romance was reportedly short-lived.

When he was asked about the breakup, he refused to speak about it but when he was whether the romance in his book was autobiographical he said: “I’d rather not go into all of that. We’re not together, so I’d rather not upset her at all.”

Who is Ingrid Oliver?

Ingrid is perhaps most familiar to TV audiences for playing the role of Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who.

She also appeared on Richard’s House of Games show in 2021.

Ingrid’s father is Conservative MP Jo Gideon.

