Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are one of TV’s strongest couples – so why, daughter Chloe Madeley has asked, are they plagued with rumours of “crisis talks”?

Chloe’s family has been the subject of many rumours in recent month following the announcement of her split from husband James Haskell.

However, now Chloe has hit back, sharing her bemusement at untrue stories that have made the press.

Chloe Madeley asks: ‘Why are they still married?!’

It all started when Denise Welch posted a picture of a magazine cover with a story about her being “terrified” on the front.

Loose Women star Denise asked her followers: “As I’m abroad, does anyone happen to know what I’m terrified of?”

Can someone please explain why Mum and Dad are still married when they’ve been in ‘crisis talks’ for, like, ever…?!

Many celebs chipped in to offer their hilarious suggestions to Denise, but Chloe took the chance to poke fun at headlines aimed at her family.

The 36-year-old mum of one responded to Denise: “Can someone please explain why Mum and Dad are still married when they’ve been in ‘crisis talks’ for, like, ever…?!”

Richard and Judy have never been on the rocks

Chloe’s parents – Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – have been married for 37 years and share Chloe and her brother Jack.

As with most showbiz couples, it has been widely reported across the years that the pair are “holding crisis talks”.

Good Morning Britain host Richard opened up on their marriage in 2018, insisting they have never been on the rocks.

He told The Sun: “There’s no great panacea. We’ve had our moments, and the occasional screaming, [bleep] you row, but it’s always been over something trivial. We’ve never had marriage counselling, and never ever so much as discussed divorce.

“There have been no crisis dinners, nothing. We respect each other, and that’s the key.”

He continued: “I’ve made it a rule never to talk about my sex life, but we have always shared a bed and we still share an en-suite bathroom. Having said that, I am very happy with my sex life. And I’ve never had to sleep on the couch.”

Richard and Judy ‘deeply upset’ over Chloe split

The family are clearly close. It was reported after Chloe and James’ separation that Richard and Judy were “deeply upset”.

A source told New! magazine in November: “[Chloe’s] so close to them and they’re deeply upset about all of this too. They’ve had a very strong marriage and wanted the same for Chloe. They adore James but they want to see their daughter happy and they could see the cracks appearing for a long time.”

