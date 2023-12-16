Rachel Stevens slapped with driving ban as she battles PTSD from break-in and gangland shooting

Rachel Stevens has been banned from driving after speeding – despite pleading to the court she has post-traumatic stress disorder after a mugging at her home.

The singer, who found fame in S Club 7, reportedly racked up 21 points for speeding since 2019. And, as a result, earlier this week (December 14), Rachel found herself in court.

In a bid to dodge the driving ban, Rachel, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, revealed she’s been left “absolutely terrified” after two incidents that took place more than 10 years ago.

The S Club 7 star said she’s suffering from PTSD (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Stevens ‘terrified’ after ‘attack at her flat’

Appearing in Willesden Magistrates’ Court, Rachel told magistrates she was left “absolutely terrified” by a horror attack at her North London home that took place 15 years ago.

Police at the time believed Rachel, who was returning from a shopping trip, was deliberately targeted.

As Evening Standard reports, in court she said: “I was attacked in my flat. A man jumped into my front door. He had his hand around my mouth and his arm around my neck.”

The musician also revealed how just weeks later, she was caught up in another incident that left her “incredibly terrified”.

Rachel Stevens ‘has PTSD’ after mugging

According to Rachel, she was dining in a restaurant when a gunman opened fire in a suspected gangland shooting. As a result, she said she was forced to shelter under a table.

The Strictly star added: “The two incidents that happened so close together definitely caused a lot of post-traumatic stress. After that, I felt scared to even leave my house, get out of my car and I was just very fearful.”

Rachel ended up with a driving ban (Credit: ITV)

Driving ban would be ‘exceptional hardship’

Due to the incidents, Rachel revealed she hasn’t used the Tube in years, and no longer takes taxis due to her anxiety.

Speaking about the driving ban, she said how it would cause “exceptional hardship”. The pop star then recalled the breakdown of her marriage to childhood sweetheart Alex Bourne.

Calling the last year an “upheaval” for her two daughters, Dancing On Ice star Rachel urged the court to not give her the ban so she could carry on with the school run.

What driving offences did Rachel Stevens commit?

The star was pulled over in September last year after driving her BMW X3 series at 41mph through a 20mph zone in Regent’s Park

In September last year, Rachel was pulled over in her BMW X3 series. She was driving at 41mph through a 20mph zone in Regent’s Park. At the time, nine points were already on her licence from previous offences.

Then on November 7, two months later, Rachel was pulled over again on the same road while driving at 42mph.

What did the court say?

Rachel’s emotional plea was rejected by magistrates. They ended up imposing a six-month ban. She also has to pay £2,000 in fines plus an £800 victim surcharge and £100 in costs.

Rachel was told she had been driving at an “exceptionally dangerous speed” while pedestrians and cyclists were around.

They concluded: “We find in your circumstances you have not demonstrated exceptional hardship and you could consider hiring a driver for this period of disqualification, to assist you on the school run and with commitments where a driver is not supplied.”

Read more: S Club 7 stars reveal panicked phone calls to Paul Cattermole on day he died

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.