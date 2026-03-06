Princess Andre shares heartbreaking lasting impact of cruel trolling about her body

Princess Andre has opened up about the lasting impact of cruel online trolling, admitting that hurtful comments about her body when she was younger left her feeling deeply insecure.

The 18-year-old reality star made the candid confession in the first episode of the new season of The Princess Diaries, where she reflects on the criticism she faced growing up in the public eye.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

Princess Andre opens up about insecurities from cruel body shaming

In the scene, which airs on Sunday (March 8), Princess prepares to attend the Tatler Best Dressed Awards, wearing a black and gold Balmain mini dress.

However, she reveals that showing off her legs still makes her feel anxious because of cruel comments made about her appearance when she was a teenager.

“I’m not used to having my legs out,” she admits. “People always used to comment on my legs and it’s made me very, very, very insecure about it.”

Princess explained that the trolling began when she was around 13 or 14, when classmates mocked her body in a group chat.

“I was like a little twig. All my friends were so much more developed than I was,” she says.

“Some boys screenshotted some pictures of my legs and they put it on a group chat with other boys on there. They were like: ‘Oh my god she’s so skinny! Oh my god she’s so flat!'”

She added that the incident had a lasting impact on her confidence. “That actually really hurt my ego. Now every time I wear a short dress that’s all I can picture.”

Princess admitted that she dreaded showing her legs due to bodyshaming (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

‘One hurtful comment can affect you for years’

This isn’t the first time Princess has spoken about the impact of online trolling.

In the first season of her show, she revealed that strangers had been commenting negatively about her appearance since she was just nine or 10 years old.

She recalled reading cruel messages about her body online.

“Reading that at nine years old, I cried. I actually cried,” she said. “I don’t think people understand how one hurtful comment can affect you for years or a lifetime at such a young age.”

Elsewhere in the series, Princess also admitted she once “hated” parts of her appearance due to constant criticism.

She explained that growing up as the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre created pressure to feel confident about her looks.

“People think because my mum was a Page 3 model I have to be that confident too,” she said. “I could never do that. I’m self-conscious and more reserved.”

Princess revealed she was often mocked for features including her nose, lips and eyes. Discovering makeup eventually helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin.

Despite her insecurities, Princess insisted she has no plans to undergo cosmetic surgery. While she is not opposed to cosmetic procedures, she revealed her mother has actually encouraged her to embrace her natural appearance. “She was the one who told me not to get it because I’m beautiful the way I am,” Princess explained.

The Princess Diaries starts on ITV2 Sunday (March 8) at 9pm. The entire series is available to stream on ITVX from 8am that day.

Read more: Princess Andre’s secret heartbreak behind Katie Price and Peter Andre’s truce

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.