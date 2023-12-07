Pick and MiXmas: The new rules on festive feasting

Indulging in “picky bits” is now as big a part of celebrating Christmas as opening presents and going to parties.

Being able to pick and mix all our favourite foods on one plate is among the most popular festive traditions for 77% who don’t want to wait until December 25 for a feast.

New rules on festive eating

While the trinity of pigs in blankets, cheese and crisps is top for 75% of foodies – there is also a place on our festive party plates for brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, pickles and prawn toasts.

The ‘Girl Dinner’ trend which went viral on TikTok this year has driven Generation Z to demand rules around meals are broken. They won’t wait for Christmas lunch to enjoy all the trimmings, and 44% admit they are influenced by meals on social media.

In fact, the rule is there are no rules over the festive period, so whether it’s loading up on carbs ahead of or during a night out, or sharing vegan plates at home with friends, just pick what you want, when and where you want it.

If you fancy stuffing balls alongside Bao buns and chocolate, Just Eat has teamed up with Sainsbury’s to allow you build yourself the ultimate picky feast and have it delivered straight to your door.

Just Eat teams up with Sainsbury’s

According to the brand’s study of 2,000 adults, 59% would rather tuck into a ‘picky tea’ ahead of opening presents, Over a fifth (22%) would prefer to indulge their food cravings than go to a party. And 15% would opt for a picky supper over singing Christmas carols.

While the nation is united in favour of picky bits, which items are worthy of space on a picky plate is hotly debated, even causing menu rage with over one in 10 (13%) hangry Brits admitting to storming off in a huff over the topic.

This weekend (8th – 10th December) Just Eat and Sainsbury’s trial the first ever Christmas Picky Bits delivery store in London. The brand-new concept allows food-lovers to build their own picky meal from a curated selection of favourites with both veggie, vegan and meat and sweet options.

There’s a wide choice to keep even the pickiest of eaters happy, from classics such as Pigs in Blankets or antipasti ‘Charcuter’tree’ platters to sweet treats such as Chocolate ‘Sprouts’ or Mince Pies – as well as less traditional options, such as ‘Baos of Holly’ bao buns and ‘Posh Prawn Toasties’.

Christmas picky bits store

Victoria Gold at Just Eat said: “Whether you call it ‘Girl Dinner’, ‘British Tapas’ or ‘Picky Bits’ there’s no denying this assorted meal of all our favourite foods is a core part of British food culture.

“Now, thanks to our partnership with Sainsburys, we’re trialling Britain’s first Christmas Picky Bits store, enabling food lovers to fully indulge in their ultimate festive picky meal. From classic pigs in blankets to festive vegan bao buns; traditional mince pies or alternative toffee treats, picky-food lovers can personalise it to suit their own tastes meaning there’s certainly something for everyone.”

Picky food-lovers can order lunch or dinner from the Just Eat & Sainsbury’s Christmas Picky Bits store in London areas in and around Bermondsey and Wood Green, exclusively on Just Eat.

The bundles will cost just £10, excluding service and delivery charge with sales donated to its charity partners, Social Bite and FoodCycle.

Those not able to order from the Christmas Picky Bits store can still satisfy their picky bits cravings day or and night by ordering from their local Sainsbury’s store on Just Eat and have it delivered to their door in minutes.

