Why Sir Bob Geldof ‘blames himself’ for the death of daughter Peaches

Thomas Cohen previously revealed the heartbreaking moment he discovered his wife Peaches Geldof’s body after she overdosed on heroin.

Back in 2017, the musician admitted he “wasn’t surprised” after finding her body and carried on looking after their two children for an hour before calling for help.

Peaches – the daughter of Sir Bob Geldof and Paula Yates – passed away as a result of a drug overdose on April 7, 2014 at the age of 25. Today (April 7) marks the 11th anniversary of her death.

As well as heartache for her father and her widower, she also left behind sons Phaedra and Astala, who were aged 11 months and two at the time. Phaedra was playing close to his mother’s body when she was found.

Peaches Geldof was aged 25 at the time of her death (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Peaches Geldof ‘not a surprise’

Speaking to the German newspaper Bild, Thomas previously revealed: “When I found her, I was not surprised. I thought to myself at that moment, yes of course – you had to do that. What I can remember, it must have been an hour after I found her, that it was time for the kids’ lunch.”

He then added: “They needed their lunch. So I took the children’s chairs to the table, took the yogurts out of the fridge, the bananas….”

They are, miraculously, having happy childhoods.

Two years on from her death, he also reflected of his sons, who were, by then, four and five: “I think the most important thing is to give them stability and safety after losing their mother so early. They have now lived longer than they knew their mother – they were just one and two years at the time. They are, miraculously, having happy childhoods.”

Thomas Cohen found Peaches’ body (Credit: Splash News)

Sir Bob Geldof’s reaction

Thomas wasn’t the only one who wasn’t surprised Peaches had died.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2016, Peaches’ father Sir Bob Geldof said: “Part of me kind of half-expected it with Peaches, to be honest with you. The way she was carrying on, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

He also opened up to ITV News. Speaking in 2014, he admitted he blamed himself for her death. “You blame yourself. You’re the father who is responsible and clearly failed.

“For anybody watching, who has a dead kid and you’re a parent, you go back, you go back, you go over, you go over. What could you have done? You do as much as you can.”

Sir Bob Geldof knew about Peaches’ addiction and blames himself for her death (Credit: Splash News)

Asked if he knew about his daughter’s drug addiction, he said: “Of course I knew about it and we did more than talk about it, yeah. She was super bright. Too bright. She knew what life was supposed to be and God bless her, she tried very hard to get there. And she didn’t make it.”

An inquest heard Peaches had started using heroin again in February 2014, two months before her death. Before that, she had been taking the substitute drug methadone for two and a half years.

Peaches’ mum was the late Paula Yates. She also died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2000, when Peaches was aged 11.

She was laid to rest in a church just outside Faversham, in Kent, where Sir Bob lives.

Peaches Geldof was laid to rest just outside of Faversham, Kent (Credit: Splash News)

Thomas Cohen moves on

Widower Thomas has now moved on from the tragedy of Peaches’ death. He started dating model Yasmin El Yassini in 2019. He revealed recently: “It’s a relief to actually be able to love someone.”

His sons are now aged 11 and 12.

