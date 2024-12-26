BBC’s iconic sitcom Outnumbered is back on screens for its Christmas special this month – and we can’t wait!

It’s been eight years since we last saw the Brockman family. The iconic sitcom first premiered back in 2007 and was on screens until 2014, followed by a one-off Christmas special in 2016.

Since the show wrapped though, the three kids Karen (Ramona Marquez), Ben (Daniel Roche) and Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey) have faced their fair share of scandals and controversies…

The Outnumbered gang are back on screens (Credit: BBC)

Outnumbered kids’ star ‘hated every minute’ of reality show stint

Tyger Drew-Honey was 11 years old when he took on the role of the eldest kid, Jake.

Following the ending of Outnumbered, Tyger appeared in the likes of Grantchaster and Citizen Khan.

He also turned his hand to reality shows, and starred on Celebs Go Dating in 2016. However, the actor later revealed he “hated every minute of it” due to his “bad anxiety”.

On the show, he certainly got viewers riled up, following some serious X-rated chat, particularly about all the problems he had pleasuring himself while watching adult films.

Tyger reportedly had X-rated photos leak online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Outnumber star Tyger’s X-rated snap leaks

In 2016, Tyger, whose parents are both adult film stars, was reportedly the victim of hackers who allegedly obtained X-rated snaps of Tyger from his iCloud account.

The hacker group, known as Celeb Busted, were said to have gotten images of Tyger allegedly exposing himself in a series of racy poses.

As The Sun reports, a post on Tumblr, that featured the leaked image, read: “Exclusive nudes of Tyger Drew Honey. We’ve got more, we will post them when we get this to 3,500 notes. Hope you enjoy.”

Tyger was reportedly mortified over the leak. A source told the publication: “He will be gutted these pictures have been exposed like this.”

He fronted a sex-focused documentary (Credit: BBC)

Tyger ‘had sex with a robot’

Tyger found himself in the headlines again in 2016, when he fronted the BBC3 documentary The Virtual Reality Virgin.

In the show, he investigated the future of the sex industry. And things took a toe-curling turn when the actor came face to face with the sophisticated brand-new sex robot.

What’s more, Tyga admitted he “had sex with the robot,” and later admitted its mechanical sounds “were very off-putting”.

Daniel played Ben (Credit: BBC)

Outnumbered star who played one of the kids posed with ‘drugs’

Meanwhile, Daniel Roche shot to fame playing Ben on Outnumbered. He was just seven when he joined the cast.

In 2023, he caused a stir though when he was photographed with what appeared to be several bags of drugs. The word ‘kush’, which is slang for cannabis, was written in black marker on one of the sachets.

The now 25-year-old uploaded photos from his trip to southeast Asia – including one of him holding packages containing mysterious green bundles. There was no indication that Daniel had taken drugs.

The cast have made the headlines several times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Outnumbered star ‘selling bras’

Ramona Marquez was just six years old when she appeared on screen as Karen in Outnumbered.

In 2021, she found herself in the headlines after it was reported she was flogging items, including her old bras, on Depop – starting at just £4.

As The Sun reports, Romona had hundreds of items up for grabs, from dresses to skirts. On her Depop profile, she listed herself as “5’4 and around a size 8”.

