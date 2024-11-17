JLS star Oritsé Williams has welcomed a baby boy with wife Kazz.

The singer, 37, took to social media back in October to share the happy news of his wife’s pregnancy. Captioning a beautiful set of snaps of himself embracing Kazz’s bump he told fans of the difficult journey they’ve had to start a family.

However, it appears that the baby had actually arrived more than a week before Oritsé’s pregnancy reveal.

Oritsé was the founding member of boyband JLS (Credit: Cover Images)

Oritsé Williams shares baby news

Speaking to OK!, the JLS singer revealed the baby boy was born at 6.47am on October 3, weighing 7lb 8oz. The couple have named him Shiva Zion Olumidé Williams.

“Honestly, I’m on cloud nine. I’m in complete awe of my baby boy, he is truly a blessing and I’m proud of us,” the singer said.

Explaining the meaning behind his name, Oritsé shared: “Shiva is one of the highest deities in South Asian culture, it represents the destroyer of darkness and negativity, and also the creator of all things beautiful and hopeful. Then Zion was a name we’ve both loved for a while. It means a place of unity, peace and freedom, and it resonates very deeply within Caribbean culture and my African roots. Finally, Olumidé is one of my middle names, and it means my hero has come. All three represent our South Asian, Caribbean and African cultures.”

Oritsé also explained that his JLS bandmates – JB Gill, Aston Merrygold and Marvin Humes – have shared their congratulations, saying: “They have, they’ve sent their congratulations, which was lovely of them. Alexandra Burke messaged, too – it’s great to see how much love is out there.”

Pregnancy announcement

On October 14, more than a week after Shiva had actually arrived, Oritsé and Kazz announced the news they were expecting a baby.

“Overwhelmed with emotion, love, and awe, words can’t express how I feel about my Queen, my soulmate, my hero, and stunning Mama Kazz,” Oritsé said. “Her strength, her sacrifices, and everything she’s overcome to bring us to this point leave me in absolute wonder.”

He then continued: “This journey has tested us in ways I can’t describe, but her courage has shown me the true depths of love and resilience. We’re embracing this sacred time together in our little family bubble. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for everyone who has stood by us and continues to surround us with true love and support. Your kindness carries us, and we are forever thankful to you.”

In a subsequent interview, Oritsé then shared that himself and Kazz, who married in Jamaica in 2022, have suffered two miscarriages in the past.

Oritsé is now a father-of-two, also having a 10-year-old son, Omré, from a previous relationship. However, Oritsé recently revealed that he has not seen Omré since he was a baby.

