Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are the couple everyone has been talking about lately.

The duo, who have a radio show together and who are close pals, have been keeping things pretty low key.

However, when cosy yacht snaps from Ibiza of the pair surfaced shortly after Olivia had split from her ex Bradley Dack, tongues were set off wagging. Now, Olivia has finally explained the situation.

The former Love Island star opened up on her Olivia’s House podcast. She said the now-famous moment came after a chaotic accident on board.

Fans started talking when the photos emerged in August 2025. Olivia, 35, and Pete, 37, looked close as they lounged together on a yacht in Ibiza.

The pair went public with their relationship in March this year. That came after months of speculation over their bond.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks relationship timeline August 2025: Photos of Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks together on a yacht in Ibiza sparked speculation about their relationship.

March 2026: Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks went public with their relationship after months of rumours.

January 2026: Olivia Attwood split from ex-husband Bradley Dack. The pair had married in 2023.

Olivia also split from ex-husband Bradley Dack in January 2026. The couple had married in 2023.

What really happened before Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks looked so cosy?

Olivia tackled the pictures head-on during a chat with pal Mark Johnson. She told listeners: “Okay, let’s talk to my listeners about the yacht pictures with Pete.”

She added: “Because there is a funny story here. Just as a subtext, okay I was obviously leaning back on him like on the yacht, but nothing happened.”

Mark urged her to tell the full story. He reminded her about the drama that came first.

He said: “Yeah, but let’s go first, when that woman dunked you! Do you remember? Rebecca is her name.

“She dunked. Do you remember?”

Olivia has opened up about the snaps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He then added: “She slipped drunk and dunked you.”

Olivia admitted she could barely remember the moment. She replied: “Did she give me concussion?! Because I don’t remember.”

Mark explained what he saw. He said: “So when you were getting out, you were crying, and I was laughing.”

Olivia answered: “I remember hitting my head, but I thought I hit it inside.”

Mark stuck to his version. He said: “No. It was when you got dunked under the water.

“And you were crying.”

He added: “I don’t see you cry at all. So I thought it was funny!”

Olivia suggested Pete was comforting her after the fall.

The flash that made Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks a talking point

Olivia also revealed that a friend spotted photographers nearby. She said Megan Elliot saw a flash from another boat.

Olivia recalled her friend shouting: “Someone is taking pictures of us off that boat! I saw a flash, it was massive.”

The group did not believe it at first. Olivia said: “We were all taking the p**s. Someone is taking pictures of us.”

She added: “Who do you think you are? Jennifer Aniston?!”

The next day, Megan had proof. Olivia said: “I’m on the back. I’m on the bed, and she comes in and she goes ‘Told you.'”

She continued: “And then she was going all like ‘I told you, I told you’.”

Olivia also joked about the published images. She said: “She had her t*ts out.”

Those pictures quickly became a huge talking point. At the time, Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks had not confirmed their romance.

Now, Olivia’s podcast comments have filled in the blanks.

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