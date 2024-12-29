Noel and Sue Radford share glimpse into ‘chaotic’ Christmas morning as they hit back at backlash

Sue and Noel Radford have shared a glimpse into their Christmas morning and fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

The 22 Kids and Counting stars have one of Britain’s biggest families. Sue and Noel have 22 children in total.

On Instagram on Sunday (December 29), the couple shared a video of their Christmas morning as the younger kids opened their gifts.

Sue and Noel Radford share glimpse into their Christmas morning

Whilst some of their older children have flew the nest, Sue and Noel still have many kids under their roof.

They shared a video to Instagram which showed all the children gathering on the stairs before going downstairs to see if Santa had been.

The kids waited on the stairs before going to open their presents on Christmas morning (Credit: YouTube/Radford Family)

The clip then showed the children opening their presents as the camera panned around to show the mountain of wrapped gifts.

One of their little girls was seen sitting on her new pink bike while the sound of excitement and wrapping paper being ripped was heard in the background.

The couple wrote: “This was our magical Christmas morning opening presents.”

Fans were stunned at the ‘chaos’ of the morning as one person said: “I thought it was mayhem in my house Christmas morning with only 2 children… this is on another level!! Looks so much fun though.”

A video was shared showing the kids opening their gifts (Credit: YouTube/Radford Family)

Another commented: “Utter chaos but omg beautiful.”

Someone else wrote: “I’d love to be in your house Christmas morning – looks simply the best!”

I don’t care how wealthy one is or how hard one works for their money, that is an OVERKILL.

Another person asked: “Where so you find space to put all the new toys?? I struggle finding space for 1 kids toys!!! The other is 11 and only wants clothes which is easier to find a home for!!!”

Some trolls accused the presents of being an “overkill” (Credit: YouTube/Radford Family)

Radford family hits back at Christmas backlash

However, the Radfords didn’t escape criticism from trolls after sharing a YouTube video showing off some of the gifts the children received.

Their son Caspar received an iPhone while others got some expensive clothing and shoes.

One troll commented: “I don’t care how wealthy one is or how hard one works for their money, that is an OVERKILL.”

Another person said: “Total overkill on the presents.”

However, Sue and Noel replied: “We definitely cut right back this year as we only had the wedding last month.”

