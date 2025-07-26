Nigel Havers caught in shock threesome: ‘I had to make them disappear quickly’ 

Nigel Havers previously recalled the time he was caught red-handed in the middle of a threesome.

The actor, 73, has been a staple on screens for years. From stints on This Morning to Coronation Street, Nigel has remained booked and busy.

And Nigel – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (July 26) – is no stranger to sharing a saucy sex confession either.

So much so, that the Coronation Street legend once opened up about a threesome he took part in – only to get caught…

Nigel Havers’ shock threesome confession

In February this year, Nigel revealed the rather awkward X-rated situation he found himself in during his younger days.

At the time, he was living at home with his father Sir Michael Havers – who ended up catching Nigel red-handed in the middle of a threesome.

“One Saturday night I had a few people over for an evening; some cocktails and food. And then we all bunked down, as they say,” Nigel recalled to MailOnline.

He added: “About nine or ten o’clock the next morning, I heard a key turning and I thought: ‘Oh my God! Who’s that?’ The next thing I knew my father walked in.”

‘I had to make them disappear quickly’

Nigel went on: “I was in his bedroom, in his bed, which was not a good place to be, with a couple of girls. I had to make them disappear quickly. And my father said: ‘I’ll be back in an hour and you’ll face the music.'”

In a state of panic, Nigel then quickly tidied up and asked the fellow party-goers – and the girls – to leave. And despite expecting his father to return, he didn’t. “Dad never mentioned it. But I never did that again,” Nigel confessed.

Nigel’s colourful love life

It’s fair to say that over the years, Nigel’s had a rather wild love life. In the mid-1980s, he ended up having an affair with Polly Williams. At the time, he was still married to his first wife Carolyn. Nigel went on to marry Polly in 1989.

In 2017, Nigel appeared on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories and became emotional as he reflected on his regret. He told host Piers: “[It was either] upsetting Carolyn, upsetting Polly or not upsetting any of them.

“Of course, that would upset them both probably… so that [suicide] was in the equation. Very dark moment that isn’t it? I’ve never really thought about it, I’ve never really talked about it. I’ve never really talked about this with anybody.”

He went on to speak about going into a “psychiatric hospital”. Nigel said: “I went into this place, this psychiatric hospital. It’s odd isn’t it, you can get yourself into such a corner. But you know, I only had myself to blame really.

