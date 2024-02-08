Nick Knowles on death of his father: ‘I felt awful about the fact I hadn’t done enough’

Nick Knowles, star of Wild About Your Garden, is beloved by viewers for his work on TV.

The 61-year-old has also presented DIY SOS since it first started in 1999. The Mirror reported in 2019 that Nick opened up about what motivated him as host around the series’ 20th anniversary.

And it seems Nick took inspiration from a very special member of his family, driving him on to help others on the show.

TV star Nick previously opened up about his dad’s death (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles family: What happened with his dad?

TV star Nick indicated at the time that not being there for his dad as his health deteriorated pushed him on to assist others.

Sadly, three years before DIY SOS began airing, Nick lost his dad Edwin. Edwin suffered a stoke when Nick was 33, passing away a year later.

Nick previously admitted he found it a struggle when visiting his dad, who he regarded as his hero, during this time.

But DIY SOS acted as a form of “cathartic therapy” to help Nick deal with his grief.

Nick admitted he felt he “hadn’t done enough” following his father’s death (Credit: ITV)

‘Trying to make up’

He told the tabloid in 2019: “DIY SOS has been a cathartic therapy to help me deal with my dad’s death. He was my hero. He had his stroke in his seventies, and wasn’t himself after that.”

Nick also said: “I found that very difficult to deal with and I didn’t go and see him as much as I should have done. Then he passed away and I felt awful about the fact I hadn’t done enough.”

Nick went on to link his work helping those with illness and disability – a frequent theme in DIY SOS – as ‘trying to make up’ for his experience with his father.

I decided to live a life less ordinary.

Nick also explained how sociable Edwin frequently held street parties – and inspired his son to reach for the stars.

“He basically told me we could do anything we set our mind to. So I decided to live a life less ordinary. I went after it, and it’s worked out,” Nick recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

Nick Knowles son

Nick is now a father himself to son, Eddie. In late 2022, the star made a promise to spend as much time as possible with his son.

He told the Mirror at the time: “It’s the most difficult thing in modern life to weigh up the amount you work to improve their lifestyles versus missing your children grow up.

“I’m not sure I got that right with my older children, I was probably away too much. So I’m making a greater effort now with my eight-year-old.”

Wild About Your Garden airs Sunday (February 11) from 9am on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

