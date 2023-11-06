My Sister’s Keeper actor Evan Ellingson dies aged 35 as tributes pour in

The death of My Sister’s Keeper star Evan Ellingson has sadly been announced by his devastated family. He was aged just 35.

The former child actor was best known for playing Cameron Diaz’s teenage son in the 2009 movie. He also found fame for his work on the TV series CSI: Miami.

On Monday (November 6) it was announced that Evan had died at his home in San Bernardino, California.

Evan found fame in My Sister’s Keeper (Credit: YouTube)

Father of Evan Ellingson confirms My Sister’s Keeper star’s death

According to a report from TMZ, Evan was found dead on Sunday (November 5) in the bedroom of his sober living facility in Southern California’s San Bernardino County.

His father Michael confirmed the star’s passing to the publication. He also revealed that despite doing better, Evan had struggled with drugs over the years. Michael also said how the sudden loss has come as a shock to their family.

Evan’s cause of death has not been confirmed. However, according to the coroner’s office, there appears to be no foul play involved.

My Sister’s Keeper actor Evan Ellingson dies ages 35 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Evan stepped away from the spotlight

Evan had not been seen on screen for over a decade. He bagged his first acting role when he was 12 in the 2001 TV movie Living in Fear, playing young Chuck.

In 2007, Evan became a breakout star when he was cast in the sixth season of 24 as Josh Bauer, nephew of Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.

His most notable role though is playing Jesse Fitzgerald in My Sister’s Keeper. Evan appeared alongside Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin.

His last role was as Kyle Harmon in a 2010 episode of CSI: Miami. The late actor appeared in 18 episodes of the hit crime series.

After this, he is said to have taken a step back from the industry.

Tributes pour in

Devastated fans took to Twitter to share their grief and offer condolences to Evan’s loved ones.

“Rest easy,” one tweeted. Another commented: “This is so sad. 35 is so young. I’m 30. RIP. Thinking of his family and friends.” “So young, gone way too soon,” said another.

