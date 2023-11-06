Happy Valley legend Sarah Lancashire joins cast of Netflix spy thriller Black Doves

TV legend Sarah Lancashire has joined the cast of upcoming Netflix series Black Doves, and we are already seriously invested in it before it’s even aired.

Actress Sarah, 59, will join This is Going to Hurt actor Ben Whishaw for the new spy thriller, which also stars Atonement’s Keira Knightley.

Now if that isn’t a cast to get excited about, then I’m in the wrong job. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, which has just started filming…

Sarah Lancashire won big at the National Television Awards – and quite right too! (Credit: BBC)

What is Netflix series Black Doves about?

Netflix describes Black Doves as a “sharp, action-filled and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice”. Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, it introduces down-to-earth wife and mum Helen Webb… Who also happens to be a professional spy.

For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. But, when her secret lover Jason is assassinated, her spymaster – the enigmatic Reed – calls in Helen’s old friend to keep her safe.

Step forward Sam Young, a suave, Champagne-drinking assassin. But having been out of the game since a failed job with disastrous consequences, he’s come home to a London that has moved on without him.

As his past threatens to catch up with him, his task is to protect Helen as she investigates who killed Jason and why. Together, they set off on a mission that will lead them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy. One that links the murky underworld of London to a looming geopolitical crisis – and leads them to question the cost of the moral choices they’ve made.

We love, love, love the sound of Black Doves!

Who’s in the cast of Black Doves on Netflix?

Keira Knightley stars as lead character Helen Webb, who is devastated when her lover Jason is murdered. It’s actually her first TV role for more than a decade. Of course, film fans will know British-born actress Keira for her roles in Bend It Like Beckham, Pride & Prejudice, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Actor Andrew Koji portrays her murdered lover Jason, and he’s best known for his role in the film Bullet Train. TV roles include playing Brilliant Chang in Peaky Blinders, and Ah Sahm in Warrior.

This is Going to Hurt actor Ben Whishaw plays the suave assassin Sam Young, while Sarah Lancashire stars as spymaster Reed.

The cast also stars Better’s Andrew Buchan, Andor’s Kathryn Hunter, The Outlaws’ Sam Troughton, and Fifteen-Love’s Ella Lily Hyland.

Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, and Omari Douglas will also appear.

Andrew Buchan, who recently played Matt Hancock, will star in Black Doves (Credit: Sky)

Who wrote Black Doves?

Joe Barton created and wrote Black Doves. He’s best known for writing Giri/Haji, and The Lazarus Project.

He says: “I started writing the scripts for this show over last year’s Christmas holidays, fuelled by turkey sandwiches and discarded bottles of cream liquor. To be now going into production with a cast and crew full of people whose work I admire so much is unbelievably exciting and I couldn’t be more thrilled to get to see this show come to life.”

How many episodes is Black Doves? When’s the start date?

Black Doves will be a six part series. Each episode will be one hour long.

The Netflix series started filming in central London in late October/early November. Filming is expected to take several months.

Sarah Lancashire fans can expect to watch the show in late 2024.

Black Doves is expected to stream on Netflix sometime in 2024.

