Mrs Brown’s Boys cast star Gary Hollywood has shared the happy news he and his wife Cherylanne are expecting a baby.

The Dino Doyle actor, 44, and Cherylanne are already parents to Ollie, four. Gary also has children from his previous marriage.

According to OK! magazine, Gary and Cherylanne, 35, plan to find out the gender in the next few weeks.

But after their heartbreaking loss as they suffered a miscarriage last year, the Glasgow-based couple can’t wait to welcome their “rainbow” baby.

Gary Hollywood, right, in character as Dino Doyle in Mrs Brown’s Boys (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Mrs Brown’s Boys cast

A delighted Gary told the magazine: “This news has just made up our year. We couldn’t be happier.”

An “over the moon” Cherylanne – who is currently 16 weeks pregnant – also explained the couple have been “trying again for a while”.

“After I miscarried I said that we wouldn’t do it again, but I think that was just the process of healing,” she reflected.

It’s definitely a mixture of emotions – but we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Speaking about her previous sad loss, Cherylanne went on: “I went into my twelve week scan [last time] feeling excited but leaving with absolute devastation. So, this time around I do often think about something going wrong but I’m also not trying to wish this time away. It’s definitely a mixture of emotions – but we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Hollywood (@mrgaryhollywood)

The couple, who have been married for five years, also shared how an excited Ollie can’t wait to be a big brother.

Additionally, he’s hoping for a little sister… although Cherylanne suspects that may be because Ollie might not want to share his toys…

And furthermore Ollie is also encouraging that gender outcome by insisting his mum has to eat pink food while she’s pregnant!

Congrats to Dino Doyle star Gary Hollywood and his wife Cherylanne on their happy news (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

