‘Incredibly tough!’ Mollie King reveals heartbreaking death that stopped plans to marry partner Stuart Broad

Former Saturdays star Mollie King has opened up about the heartbreaking reason she hasn’t tied the knot with partner Stuart Broad yet.

Mollie, 38, who now co-hosts her own BBC Radio 1 show, opened up in an emotional new interview.

Stuart and Mollie have two children together (Credit: Cover Images)

Mollie King on why she hasn’t married Stuart Broad

Speaking to The Times this week, Mollie opened up about the “need” to get married to cricket legend Stuart, and the loss of her father.

Mollie welcomed her daughter Annabelle in 2022. However, just 10 days later, her dad, Stephen, died from a brain tumour. He had been diagnosed just three weeks before Annabelle’s birth.

The singer has cited his death as one reason why she has yet to tie the knot with Stuart.

“We do need to get married — it’s high up my priorities list. We want to do it soon, but it can take a while to prepare. I’ve dreamt of my wedding day since I was five,” she said.

Mollie on losing dad Stephen

Detailing the loss of dad Stephen, she said: “It happened so quickly, out of nowhere. I was in the final stage of the pregnancy so it was incredibly tough. I’m so grateful Dad was able to meet my daughter and see me in this phase of my life.”

“I can’t bear to think about my wedding without Dad being there. Elements like walking down the aisle without him, I still struggle with. There needs to be a gap so I can process it all,” she then confessed.

Stuart and Mollie got engaged back in 2021. They welcomed their second daughter, Liliana, last year.

Mollie’s tribute to dad Stephen

Following Stephen’s death, Mollie paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media.

Sharing several pictures of Stephen on Instagram, she wrote: “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye.

“Dad, we love you with all our hearts, and we will miss you every single day. You have been our hero, and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you. You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken, and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella.

Continuing, she wrote: “You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day,” she then added.

