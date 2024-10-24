Former BBC newsreader Michael Buerk has called the late Liam Payne a “drugged up, faded, boy band singer” in a shock rant.

One Direction star Liam died last Wednesday (October 16) at the age of 31. He fell from his third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

Michael, 78, has commented on the tragedy as he slammed the BBC’s coverage of Liam’s death.

Michael Buerk on Liam Payne death

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about how foreign journalism had changed, he said: “There was more of an appetite for seriousness.

What a nasty comment from Michael Buerk.

“It was only last week this programme decided that the most important thing that had happened in the world was that a drugged up, faded, boy band singer had fallen off a balcony.”

He then said: “Even the 10 O’clock News, which is normally good on these things, thought it was the second most important thing that happened in the world.”

The comments have left listeners shocked as they shared their thoughts on X.

One person said: “What a nasty comment from Michael Buerk.”

Another wrote: “Michael Buerk branded Liam Payne a ‘drugged up, faded, boy band singer’, good grief what a piece of work he is.”

Someone else added: “That is just so disrespectful. Disgusting.”

Liam Payne’s death

Singer Liam‘s death was announced last Wednesday. Hundreds of celebrities, thousands of fans and his family spoke out following the tragedy.

His family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared a tribute this week. She said they had planned to get married next year.

She said in the heartbreaking statement: “Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

