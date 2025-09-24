Matt Willis ‘chokes back tears’ as concerns grow for Busted bandmate James Bourne

Busted fans were left emotional at Wembley Arena after Matt Willis paid tribute to James Bourne, who has stepped back from the band’s UK and Ireland tour due to health issues.

Performing alongside McFly, Matt’s voice cracked as he addressed the crowd. The singer explained that James is “really [bleep]ing sick”.

Charlie Simpson joined in, telling fans, “Mr James Bourne is really [bleep]ing sick. We love him so much and we miss him.”

Matt Willis admitted that his Busted bandmate, James, is ‘really sick’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Matt Willis addresses Busted bandmate’s absence

Despite the setback, James urged the band not to cancel.

In footage posted by The Sun, Matt choked back tears as he explained, “We talked to him and we said, ‘Mate, do we pull out of this? What do we do?’ He said, ‘No, I want you to keep playing the shows.'”

“But there are only three of us now,” Matt continued. “We’re gonna need someone to play guitar.”

“He said, ‘Anyone but McFly.'” Charlie quipped, earning laughter from the crowd.

Instead of leaving James’s spot empty, the singer suggested his younger brother Chris fill in on guitar.

Matt recalled, “He went, ‘What about if my little brother Chris plays with you?’ You still get yourselves a Bourne.”

When Chris walked on stage, the arena erupted.

Support quickly poured in online, with fans praising the decision. One wrote, “Chris is an amazing musician in himself. Best choice for the replacement.” Another called it “so emotional”, while a third posted, “His brother did an incredible job.”

Chris previously appeared in the music video for Busted’s hit single, Year 3000.

James Bourne pulls out of tour

James previously shared a candid message with fans, apologising for withdrawing from the tour just one day before it began.

“Over the last 8 days, it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows,” he admitted in an Instagram post. The musician added that there is still “a lot of information I still don’t have” about his condition.

He stressed the decision was mutual between him, his bandmates and management, and that his focus must now be on treatment.

“I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It’s still going to be an amazing show, and I will miss being there!”

James ended his statement with a promise. “See you all as soon as possible.”

The news sparked an outpouring of support. McFly drummer Harry Judd commented, “Won’t be the same without you, dude. Hope you’re back on tour asap.”

Fans also flooded his Instagram with well-wishes.

“Everything else pales in comparison to your health, James. You take all the time you need to look after yourself. I am wishing you a speedy recovery!” One fan wrote.

“Aww, it won’t be the same without you, James! But your health and wellness is more important than anything!” Another gushed.

Others wished him a speedy recovery. “Hope you get better soon. Take care, and all the time you need to mend.”

