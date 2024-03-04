Inside This Morning star Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington’s sweet romance – age gap, relationship rule and lingerie model career 

Martin Lewis, who is hosting This Morning today, is somewhat of a national treasure – but it turns out he has a rather famous wife too.

The journalist shot to fame in the 2000s and has become to go-to Money Saving Expert for Brits. From stints on This Morning to hosting his own show, Martin has become a firm favourite with viewers.

But away from the showbiz and TV world, Martin is happily married to Lara Lewington – who is famous in her own right.

So who is she? What did she ‘ban’ Martin from doing and how long have they been together? Let’s take a look…

The GMB star is married to Lara (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis and wife age gap

Martin, who is 51, and 44-year-old Lara first reportedly struck up a romance back in 2005.

The pair are then said to have tied the knot on May 31, 2009. A few years later, they welcomed their daughter, Sapphire in 2012.

With Martin’s career skyrocketing over the years, so did Lara’s. She appeared on shows like ITV1’s Win, Lose or Draw, Brother’s Big Mouth, and The Weakest Link.

And in 2023, Lara, bagged a brand new role on ITV’s Lorraine as the show’s first ever AI agony aunt. She will help to solve technology problems any viewers are facing.

Martin Lewis’ wife was lingerie model

Lara, who was born in Chichester, West Sussex, is a technology journalist – but back in the day, she had a rather different career venture.

She started out on TV, bagging a few jobs as a TV runner. She even once revealed that she “looked after the lovely later Cheggers”, real name Keith Chegwin.

And in 2004, she did a complete 180 and took up modelling and featured in several lingerie shoots. In the throwback pics, Lara looked stunning, modelling the racy outfit which was red matching underwear.

The pair got married over a decade ago (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Lara Lewington ‘banned’ Martin Lewis from

Martin and Lara usually keep the details of their relationship low-key. But back in 2020, he opened up about their early dates. He also revealed the one thing Lara has banned him from doing since welcoming their daughter Sapphire.

Speaking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs, Martin had to choose his final song to play on the show. His option was dedicated to his wife Lara, and he then recalled the early days of their romance.

“When we started going out, in the days when she would allow me to do this, I’m banned now since we had a child, I’m not allowed to ride a motorbike anymore,” he said.

“We would occasionally hire a motorbike when we were on holiday and we’d sit there and we’d sing this song in the sun, on the back of a moped, both wearing helmets, being safe, I should note,” he added.

Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington wedding

On the same episode of Desert Island Discs, Martin also revealed how much special the song is to him and Lara.

He said: “So this was the first song we danced to at our wedding, so this is the song for my wife. This is Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Martin is hosting This Morning with Josie (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on This Morning

On Monday (March 4), Martin hosted This Morning alongside Josie Gibson. He wrote on X recently: “I’ve been expert-ing on @thismorning for 21yrs – in recent times usually from home. Well, I’m going in on Monday… because having mentioned off-hand to the producers last week that I’d like to present it ONCE (bucket list thing), they said come on and give it a go!”

He added: “No idea if I’ll be any good at it, especially the less serious bits, but it’ll be fun to try – before the proper new dynamic duo of Ben & Cat get going.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

