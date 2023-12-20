Martin Lewis quits Twitter for Christmas with special message for people struggling

Martin Lewis has quit social media in a bid to “focus on family” during the festive period.

The 51-year-old, who is widely known as the This Morning money-saving expert decided to take a break from Twitter to focus on the important aspects of life. In a lengthy post on Twitter, Martin Lewis wrote: “I’m signing off social media now and going to spend the next couple of weeks chilling and focusing on family.”

Martin Lewis is taking a break from social media

He added: “So this is, hopefully, my last post of 2023. I’d like to wish all who celebrate a joyous, peaceful, & warm-hearted Christmas and a happy New Year.” He concluded: “For those who find this time of year grief-filled, lonely or a struggle may your passage through it, be easy, with more smiles than you expect.”

Martin Lewis quits Twitter after he revealed he’s taking a break from social media (Credit; This morning)

Elsewhere, it’s been a turbulent year for the ITV show, as both Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both left their respective jobs. Phillip left after he admitted to lying about a consensual affair with a younger male colleague. Holly, on the other hand, left a few months later after a man was arrested for alleged plans to kidnap and murder her.

ITV still hasn’t selected two presenters for This Morning

Later on, reports suggested that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley would replace both presenters. But soon after ITV bosses revealed there would be different hosts up until the New Year. According to The Sun, there was no evidence of a toxic culture. Reports suggested that bosses made “considerable effort” to uncover the relationship. However, a former employee soon blasted the probe and said it was “absurd” that only 48 people were interviewed.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left This Morning months ago (Credit: This Morning)

“This ITV probe has been a complete whitewash. It’s disgusting. The fact that only 48 people were interviewed is a joke. When factoring in that some of them were presenters, agents, management – not many of the production team were spoken to,” they told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, an insider explained that at least 70 people are working on the programme at any time. The company also has “hundreds of people” who have left their jobs to go elsewhere. The source added: “I feel it has not been thorough at all. The fact that only one person knew out of all of those people is frankly absurd.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10 am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Angellica Bell’s Martin Lewis Money Show exit – from ‘secret sacking’ to her sadness over ‘axe’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.