Musician and EastEnders actor Martin Kemp shared some exciting news on Instagram alongside his son Roman Kemp.

In a video posted to both his and his son Roman‘s accounts, the father and son duo announced their upcoming podcast.

The name of the podcast is FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp.

Martin Kemp announces podcast with son Roman Kemp

Captioning the video, Martin and Roman wrote: “Hello! It’s Martin and Roman Kemp here, and YES we are finally doing a #podcast.

“FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp drops Wednesday 1st May and we will be discussing all things from Death, Marriage, Parties, Space and much much more…

“Follow & Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from to ensure you’re the first to listen – Link in bio!”

The accompanying video showed a series of clips previewing some of the podcast episodes.

Martin and Roman star on Celebrity Gogglebox together. (Credit: Channel 4)

FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp podcast reaction

In the comments of the Instagram video, many fans shared their enthusiasm for Martin and Roman’s upcoming venture.

One fan wrote: “This will be good. So miss hearing your voice every morning on the radio. Can listen to this now!”

“Could listen to you two all day!” Another gushed. “Cannot wait.”

“I don’t do podcasts…this will be my first!” A third commented. “Could listen to you all day, so funny! Exciting!”

“Finally!” A fourth fan cheered. “This is going to be amazing!” Another added. “Congratulations guys!”

This is not the first team Martin and Roman have teamed up on a business venture. The father and son hosted a weekend breakfast programme called Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best! from 2020 to 2021.

They have also appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox since 2019.

Martin recently cancelled some shows (Credit: Cover Images)

Martin Kemp cancels shows

Spandau Ballet bassist Martin recently made headlines after he pulled out of two upcoming DJ sets due to illness.

Posting on social media, Martin apologised for disappointing his fans. He wrote: “My apologies. I’m really sorry to say but I’m going to have to pull out of my show tonight and tomorrow night due to sickness.

“This is a last resort and not a decision I took lightly. Hope to see you all again in the near future.”

