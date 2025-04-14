Only Fools and Horses star Mario Ernesto Sánchez dies after ‘long and painful illness’

Mario Ernesto Sánchez, an actor who starred in Only Fools and Horses, has died at the age of 78.

The actor appeared in the iconic British sitcom in 1991 as a Colombian drug baron but also starred in the American crime series Miami Vice alongside Colin Firth.

Mario also featured in the Hollywood movies Invasion U.S.A. and The Specialist.

Mario has sadly died at the age of 78 (Credit: YouTube)

Death of Only Fools and Horses star Mario Ernesto Sánchez announced

According to Mario’s assistant, the actor died at 3.03am this morning (April 14).

“Mario Ernesto Sánchez died today at 3:03 am as a result of a long and painful illness,” his team shared in a statement, which had been translated from Spanish to English.

Born in Cuba, Mario moved to the US at age 15 to pursue a career in acting. In 1979, he founded a Hispanic theatre, Teatro Avante, in Florida.

Tributes poured in for Mario (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes pour in

Following the sad news, tributes poured in for the late actor.

The Only Fools and Horses official podcast shared on Facebook: “The Only Fools and Horses Podcast are sorry to hear the news of the recent passing of Mario Ernesto Sanchez who played Alberto Vasquez in ‘Miami Twice’, our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“One of my very good friends. I’ve done four movies with him. Brilliant actor, owner of theatre avante an international theater company. RIP pal,” another person wrote.

“Sad news. Goodbye Mario Ernesto Sánchez. My condolences to his beloved children, family, and friends,” actress Verónica Abruza wrote. “I will always remember how kind you were upon my arrival in Miami; your attention, your chivalry. May your soul unite with the source of light and love.”

