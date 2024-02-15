Lucy Mecklenburgh admits agony of hiding bloating and endometriosis: ‘I’m fed up of trying to cover it up’

Former Towie star Lucy Mecklenburgh has opened up on Instagram in a new update about living with endometriosis.

The 32-year-old is a mum to two children – son Roman and daughter Lilah – who she shares with former Corrie star Ryan Thomas. The pair have been engaged since 2019.

Lucy and Ryan share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s so horrible having zero control of symptoms’

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday (February 14), Lucy shared a mirror selfie where she showed off her stomach.

To accompany the image, she attached a long caption revealing that she’s been diagnosed with endometriosis after giving birth to Lilah.

“The joys of endometriosis and adenomyosis. I’m actually fed up of trying to cover the bloating I get 80 percent of the time. This is actually mild bloating for me. I’ve tried every spanx, every supplement (even though I knew they prob wouldn’t work) eating well and exercising does hugely help,” she wrote.

Lucy continued: “But the anxiety of spring/summer approaching and wearing swimwear and summer clothes in general is really getting to me. I know there’s so many worse things but it’s so horrible having zero control of symptoms like bloating even with a healthy lifestyle. Advice very welcome.”

According to the NHS, endometriosis is a “condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places”. This includes the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Endometriosis can affect women of any age, including those who are teenagers.

While sharing a selfie, Lucy revealed she has been diagnosed with endometriosis (Credit: Instagram)

‘I’m realising now a huge lack of research’

Prior to revealing her diagnosis, Lucy praised This Morning for shining a light on the subject.

“Well done This Morning. For something so common in women there really isn’t much information out there & as I’m realising now a huge lack of research!” she expressed at the time.

“Not fully ready to talk about it yet I’m just getting my head around it and processing it myself for now… But I didn’t have the symptoms I associated with endo which was period pain and fertility issues so it was a huge shock to me but it has really affected me in other ways since I had Lilah.”

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh admits she’s a ‘broken woman’ as she takes children to doctors amid virus

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.